2019 was an exciting year for anyone associated with High School TTT, now named Jule F. Sumner High School. Construction is on schedule to be completed so that the first students will be able to enter the school in August for the 2020-21 school year.

Dave Brown, who most recently held the position of principal at Strawberry Crest High School, was named principal as has spent the last few months working to staff the school and make sure it will be ready for students in the fall. Local parents and students chose the Stingray as the school’s mascot.

Sumner will also host Academy 2027, a one of a kind middle school program for students who will graduate high school in the year 2027. Academy 2027 will accept students through school choice.

For more information, contact Brown at David.Brown@sdhc.k12.fl.us. or visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.

Original Story printed January 2019.

Progress is underway for the new Hillsborough County school set to relieve overcrowding at Newsome, Durant, East Bay and Lennard highs.

Hillsborough County officials, community leaders and construction experts met at the school site, located at 10650 C.R. 672 in Riverview, last month to officially break ground on the project and share artist renderings of the school with those in attendance.

“Construction is booming in South Hillsborough County with thousands of students expected to be entering our schools over the next three to five years,” said Hillsborough County Public School’s Tanya Arja. “The high schools in that area are already near or over capacity.”

The new school, currently known as “High School TTT” for planning purposes, will cost an estimated $70 million to build, funded by three years of impact fee collections. Enrollment is expected to reach 3,000 students at the 239,000 sq. ft. building, which is planned to open in August 2020. This is the first high school to be built in the area in 10 years.

The new school will be located on the north side of C.R. 672 (Balm Rd.), east of U.S. Hwy. 301.

Residents interested in learning more about the attendance boundary changes are invited to attend the Hillsborough County School Board meeting on January 15 at 901 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa.

For more information, visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us or call 272-4608. To submit questions or comments, email boundaries@sdhc.k12.fl.us.