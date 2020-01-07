Southeastern Hillsborough County residents will have to wait a little longer to experience the new section of the South Coast Greenway Trail.

According to Hillsborough County’s Chris Wilkerson, construction on the trail in Ruskin between Shell Point Rd. And 19th Ave. near 30th St. is now set to begin this summer.

However, sections of the trail, which runs from Hillsborough to Manatee counties are open and provide a great opportunity for residents to explore different areas.

Original Story printed June 2019.

Hillsborough County has good news for residents who enjoy the outdoors. Representatives recently hosted a public meeting showing design plans for the first phase of the South Coast Greenway Trail, a 10-mile project that will extend from Little Manatee River Preserve to Symmes Rd. in Riverview.

The first phase, known as 1 A, is a 1.2 mile stretch in the Ruskin area that will extend from Shell Point Rd. to 19th Ave. near 30th St.

The trail will be 12 feet wide and will be paved to accommodate travel, exercise and recreational uses for cyclists and pedestrians between Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

“The proposed design includes a 492-foot-long pedestrian bridge, wayfinding signs and pavement markings, landscaping, benches, bike racks, shade shelters and trash receptacles,” said Wilkerson.

In addition, the trail will provide connectivity to Hillsborough Community College’s (HCC) Southshore Campus.

The projected cost for the project is $1,702,000, with $85,000 for design and $1,617,000 for construction.

To learn more about the project, please visit www.HCFLGov.net.