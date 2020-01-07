By Brian Bokor

The construction continues at Bloomingdale Square. There is a light at the end of the tunnel as the new tenants have begun opening. There was a lot of excitement in the community when First Watch and Chicken Salad Chick recently opened.

Home Centric also recently opened next to Bealls and saw a lot of shoppers making holiday purchases. The new Publix is now scheduled to open in the first quarter of the new year, but as of this printing, there is no scheduled date available.

Original Story printed July 2019.

It has been almost a year since the redevelopment of Bloomingdale Square began, and with all the construction underway, everyone is curious about the target dates for new tenants and store openings.

The long-vacant Walmart space is currently being converted into a new 48,841 sq. ft. Publix, a 1,600 sq. ft. Publix Liquors, as well as a 15,000 sq. ft. Home Centric, a home goods store owned by Bealls that features a continually changing assortment of home products.

The anticipated opening date for the new Publix is tentatively set for Thursday, November 7. The existing Publix will keep its doors open until the day the new one is ready.

“There will be no down time for Publix,” reported Marc Elias, who is the leasing contact agent for Bloomingdale Square, Regency Centers.

The old 40,000 sq. ft. Publix location will be home to a new LA Fitness once the storefront becomes available and build-out is complete (early 2020).

It has also been announced that Beef ‘O’Brady’s will open next to Truly Greek.

Adjacent to that is a currently available 1,200 sq. ft. storefront, followed by a 3,000 sq. ft. Banfield Pet Hospital, then a 2,800 sq. ft. Pacific Dental Services. Next will be 1,200 sq. ft. GNC Live Well, and the building will be anchored by a 2,700 sq. ft. Chicken Salad Chick, a restaurant specializing in fresh, housemade chicken salad.

A traffic light has been installed at the entrance/exit on Bell Shoals Rd.

For leasing information, contact Elias at 664-4823 or visit the corporate website at www.regencycenters.com.