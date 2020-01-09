Goodson Farms is now open for the 2020 season and is still family owned and operated since 1979.

Original Story printed February 2019.

Goodson Farms Strawberry Market, located at 12406 County Road 672 E in Balm, is now open for the 2019 Strawberry Season. A recent visit to the farm and market revealed a bustling, attractive, family-friendly market. At Goodson Farms Strawberry Market, you can do your weekly produce shopping and get a delicious treat to eat. There is plenty of outdoor seating available.

The prize attraction is, of course, the delicious strawberries. In addition to the quarts and half flats of delicious, juicy and sweet strawberries which are picked fresh daily, the market offers other farm fresh produce such as potatoes, cauliflower, tomatoes and greens. They also offer different flavored syrups and jarred, pickled items such as okra.

Goodson Farms Strawberry Market Manager Jessica Goodson said, “The market is open for business now through March, when the strawberry season ends.”

Goodson added, “We are happy to provide a great place for families to come have a shortcake with us.”

Goodson Farms was started in 1979 by Don and Janet Goodson. Don passed away in 2003 and Janet in 2011. Since then, their sons, Mike and Ricky, along with Jessica, have owned and operated the family business. Goodson Farms consists of approximately 1,500 acres, which stretches over areas of Southern Hillsborough County and Northern Manatee County.

The current market location was opened in 2006. Goodson Farms and Strawberry Market is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is open only seasonally until Strawberry Season ends in March or early April.

Call 634-7790 and like Goodson Farms Strawberry Market on Facebook.