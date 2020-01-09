Since its January 10, 2019 grand opening, the Spurlino Y team has been providing much-needed services to more than 14,000 members in the rapidly growing Riverview/Gibsonton community. In less than a year, the Tampa YMCA’s first new family facility in nearly 18 years is already award-winning.

At the Hillsborough County Planning Commission’s 37th annual Planning & Design Awards, the Spurlino Y received an environmental and entertainment merit award. The special award recognizes the fact that the Spurlino Y will be the first LEED Gold-certified Y location and the second LEED Gold-certified Y building in Hillsborough County.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Creative Contractors, Fleischman-Garcia Architects and Real Building Consultants, the Spurlino Y has set a new standard for future Y buildings throughout Tampa Bay,” said Matt. “We feel it is an obligation to all community stakeholders to make responsible decisions with the resources provided. Future Tampa Y projects will reflect a modern design and an energy-efficient infrastructure. The money saved from operating more efficient buildings will be reinvested into a Tampa Bay community that needs a strong YMCA now more than ever.”

Original Story printed February 2019

Located at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, the 33-acre Spurlino Family YMCA complex is more than a gym.

In addition to group exercise programs and equipment, it features a pavilion perfect for picnics with friends and family, outdoor soccer fields, Airnasium (outdoor basketball), a one-mile outdoor walking track, a two-story kids’ play area, wellness programs and a lap swim pool connected to a zero-depth entry family pool with fun play features and a waterslide.

Riverview resident Ella Fernandez was attending as one of the facility’s newest employees.

The 17-year-old has wanted to work at the YMCA since she first heard that it was coming to Riverview. She applied and was hired as a lifeguard.

“I look forward to being a welcoming face and making people feel safe and comfortable,” said the teen.

Facility hours are Monday to Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Membership fees start at $37 per month.

For more information, call 436-5890 or visit www.tampaymca.org.