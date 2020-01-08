Seminar Teaches How Image Lift Can Help You Refresh And Look Younger

Would you like to look younger, yet avoid surgery? Dr. Rich Castellano is an artist and an award-winning, double board-certified, facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

He is currently the #1 Bellafill facial filler injector in the United States, and he has performed more than 3,500 facelifts under local anesthesia. Before you have a facelift or filler injection, make sure you meet Dr. Rich.

You are invited to a Facial Beauty Social Mixer Seminar on Thursday, January 16 at 1 p.m. at the Sun City Center Club Renaissance, 2121 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. Lunch will be served. Call 888-875-3223 now as seating is limited.

ImageLift is located at 3314 Henderson Blvd., Ste. 201 in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 463-9245. Visit www.ImageLift.com or Facebook.com/ImageLift.

South Shore Boutique Moves To FishHawk

Shelly Molter, owner of South Shore Boutique, recent moved the store from Apollo Beach to 5492 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

This is a boutique store specializing in women and children’s monogrammed gifts and accessories. Your imagination is the limit. You can personalize pieces on just about anything a needle can pierce.

Stop by to check out the great items. Molter also carries Simply Southern in the boutique.

Call 466-9461 for more information. You can also shop online at https://southshoreboutique.com.

Recruitment Event For ChildCare Careers

ChildCare Careers (CCC) is the largest staffing firm dedicated to the child care field. CCC provides fully qualified and pre-screened teachers, assistant teachers and site directors to child care centers, preschools and before and after school programs. Full and part time positions offered.

On Monday, January 28 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at Job Connection on 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, there will be interviews for teacher’s aides, teacher’s assistants and preschool teachers. You must be 18 or older and a DCF 45 training hours is a plus.

For more information, contact Rebecca at 727-578-0999 or tampa.recr3@childcarecareers.net.

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Official Grand Opening Of Cali Aji

In November, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members gathered to celebrate with a ribbon cutting and official grand opening ceremony for Cali Aji. Owner Edgar Vallejo, Restaurant Manager Carlos Ledesma and friendly staff members were on hand to welcome everyone.

A zesty offering of Latin fare, including a fajita bar, mini empanadas, fresh salsas and a sweet spread of assorted bakery items, were beautifully displayed for all to sample and enjoy.

Cali Aji is a Latin kitchen, market and bakery. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it offers a variety of scratch made dishes and bakery items from many Latin countries. Some of the menu items include the Mexican street taco, Peruvian Lomo Salteado, Spanish Paella, Colombian style empanadas and freshly brewed coffee drinks and smoothies.

The restaurant first opened its doors earlier this year, but this gathering marked the official grand opening celebration.

Cali Aji is located at 10662 US301 in Riverview. This is on the east side of 301, just south of the Gibsonton/Boyette intersection of 301. Keep an eye out for the sign with its logo featuring a chili pepper and flames.

You can also reach Cali Aji by phone at 443-1543.

U.S. Census Bureau Is Hiring

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting for over 3,000 positions in Hillsborough and Manatee County. Events will take place for recruiting assistants, clerks, office operations, supervisors and census takers at Job Connection on 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

Hour-long info sessions will be held for job seekers to gather information and meet with a recruiter. These events will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 22 and 29. Session times are 11 a.m.-12 Noon, 12 Noon-1 p.m., 1-2 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Pay starts at $18.50, $.59/mile for travel, flexible hours (30-45 per week). You must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen, registered for the Selective Service (males only—if born after 1960). For more information, call Gloria at 703-887-3868 or visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce Announces New Online Store For Riverview Swag

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) is now selling apparel and merchandise via an online store. The over 780 member-strong Chamber announced the opening of its online store, in partnership with local apparel company and member, Manatee Apparel and Graphics, at its monthly membership luncheon in November.

GRCC President Michelle Mosher presented samples and encouraged folks to make purchases to support local business.

The store includes over a dozen apparel and merchandise options, from standard T-shirts and baseball caps, to professional tote bags, thermoses and even onesies for the littlest Riverview residents.

The products all feature GRCC’s logo, a palm alongside a river making the shape of an R and the Chamber’s name. Some items also include the ‘Riverview Mytown’ slogan GRCC created to recognize or instill pride the local residents have of their beloved Riverview town.

Although the city has grown and continues to grow each year, there is still rich history and small-town vibes present in the community. GRCC dedicates efforts to keep local businesses connected to each other and to support one another.

The purpose of GRCC is to create a family environment that ensures the success of the Riverview community and their members. This is just one of the many ways GRCC continues to strive to fulfill that purpose.

You can visit GRCC’s online store at www.riverviewchamber.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theriverviewchamber/.

Kahwa Seeking Passionate Individuals To Join Growing Company

Kahwa Coffee Roasting Company, headquartered in St. Petersburg, announced the initiative to hire an estimated 20 individuals to join the growing Kahwa family, allowing the fulfillment of multiple positions within the corporate office, roastery and retail locations.

Kahwa has become the largest independent coffee roaster in the state of Florida and doesn’t show signs of slowing down. In the past year alone, the brand relocated its headquarters to a new, larger space, unveiled two canned cold brews as well as announced three new locations—currently 15.

For more information on Kahwa’s career opportunities or to send your resume, please contact jobs@kahwacoffee.com or Jessica at 727-388-1340.

New Renovations At Courtyard Marriott Tampa Brandon

In December, GRCC members gathered to celebrate the recent renovations of the Courtyard Marriott Tampa Brandon location. The ribbon cutting allowed guests to enjoy light appetizers, beverages, live music and door prizes which included an Apple Watch, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets and a stay at Streamsong. Tours of the fresh new space were offered to those in attendance as well.

The Tampa Brandon location offers everything you would need for a successful stay. Stylish rooms come with free Wi-Fi, plush bedding and productive workspaces. Starbucks coffee as well as beer and wine selections in the Bistro are offered. Breakfast and dinner options are also available. Guests can also enjoy the refreshing indoor pool and fitness center to help maintain a healthy balance when traveling.

The Tampa Brandon location is located at 10152 Palm River Rd. in Tampa (Hwy. 60 and I-75). Call 661-9559 or visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tpabr-courtyard-tampa-brandon/ for more information.

GRCC Celebrates The Opening Of On The Move Productions

GRCC members were happy to be invited to check out the new space from On the Move Productions. Members and community came out to support the event and enjoyed the complimentary food, giveaways, warehouse tour, photo booth and ambiance of the newly decorated space.

On the Move Productions moved into a bigger warehouse to allow more space for tables, linens, lighting, pipe & drape, etc. This space gives them more benefit in showcasing what they offer to clients. On the Move Productions provides DJ services as well as audio visual, gaming, chairs and much more. They specialize in weddings, corporate events and parties—all the essentials you need for your dream celebration.

On the Move Productions is located at 11704 N. US Hwy. 301 in Thonotosassa (about seven miles north of the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater). Visit www.otmproductions.com.

MPH Hotels, Inc. Announces New Holiday Inn Express & Suites® In Ruskin Open

MPH Hotels, Inc. recently announced the opening of the newbuild, 92-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites® hotel in Ruskin. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is the parent company of the Holiday Inn Express brand.

Jason Kennedy, sales manager, said, “We are very excited to be in Ruskin. The city has been great to work with and the community has been so welcoming and supportive of the hotel. The Holiday Inn Express brand seems to be a perfect fit to the fill the need for a quality mid-scale hotel in Ruskin. We are excited to be open for business and look forward to being involved in the community.”

The Holiday Inn Express brand is the smart choice for travelers seeking a hotel that will help them rest and go while staying productive. The 2,600 Holiday Inn Express hotels worldwide offer a simple and efficient stay through the uncomplicated yet personal service travelers expect from the brand.

The hotel is located at 226 Teco Rd. in Ruskin. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-HOLIDAY or at www.hiexpress.com/ruskinfl.