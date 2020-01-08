Everyone Invited To Check Out Spurlino YMCA At One-Year Celebration

Spurlino YMCA will hold a one-year celebration on Friday, January 10 from 4-8 p.m. This is an open house event and everyone is welcome to come try it out. On the same night, a movie night will be held on the grass (located on the soccer fields).

Spurlino YMCA is located at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Call 436-5890 for more information.

Southshore Fall Clubhouse Hosts Local Artist Creations

The Southshore Falls clubhouse was alive with color over the Thanksgiving weekend in the form of various canvases, cards, mugs and palm fronds. Paintings of animals, birds, snowy landscapes and seascapes and flowers to mention a few graced the walls of the clubhouse for three days to give spectators a chance to enjoy the art. The artists, under the guidance of Johanna Pol, used acrylic and oil paints.

Have you always wanted to paint? Pol encourages anyone with that desire to contact her and join in the fun. The classes are small and reasonably priced. You can call her at 649-1743.

Wimauma Native Graduates LifeSkills Course

Intelligence Specialist Seaman Stephanie Harrison is a recent LifeSkills graduate, NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex.

The LifeSkills curriculum inspires apprentice-level Sailors to have good decision-making paradigms when faced with issues involving suicide prevention, sexual harassment, equal opportunity and overall decision-making in general. The content itself is divided into primarily personal financial management lesson topics, interventional training and Navy core values.

The program is taught by Navy military training instructors who provide leadership, training and professional development of accession-level Sailors prior to their arrival to the fleet. The training uses several scenario-based questions then selected courses of action, which subsequently leads to a specific lesson relating to one of the previously mentioned topics.

For many of the new Sailors, these classes provide them with skills as they begin Navy life.

Harrison is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Harrison and has been in the U.S. Navy since September 2019.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Veterans Assistance Seminar

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting a veterans assistance seminar on Tuesday, February 4 to educate wartime veterans and their survivors about a benefit through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ ‘Improved Pension with Aid and Attendance.’ This benefit can help offset the cost of living in a retirement community for a wartime veteran or his/her surviving spouse.

Veterans of any branch of the armed services who served for 90 consecutive days on active duty, including one day during a wartime period, may be eligible to receive up to $1,912 per month for assisted living expenses if they served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam Era or other more recent conflicts (duration of service required may vary). Surviving spouses may qualify to receive up to $1,230.

Dennis Mont’Ros, veteran service officer with Hillsborough County’s Department of Consumer and Veterans Services, will provide information and answer questions about this benefit. This free seminar will be held at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview, from 11 a.m.-12 Noon, with lunch provided. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 413-8900.

Southshore Regional Library And SBGS Expand Genealogy Volunteers

The South Bay Genealogical Society will expand the volunteer services that are now provided at the SouthShore Regional Library beginning on Thursday, January 9.

Currently, member volunteers are available to assist anyone who needs help with their genealogy research in the Jack Fischer Genealogy Center on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. Volunteers will be added on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. to help those who cannot make it to the earlier times.