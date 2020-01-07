The Potter family has been settled into their new home in FishHawk for a little over a year now, and according to Franka Potter, “This was exactly what my children and I needed to start our new lives.”

She expressed that the children have settled into school and the neighborhood and all are doing great. She also said that, thus far, the move has provided all she imagined and then some.

“The House Hunters experience was very exciting for my family and I am thrilled that over a year later that the decision I made on the show has proven to be a great one for the family. FishHawk is amazing and I am blessed that we get to enjoy it at this time in our lives,” Potter added.

Original Story printed March 2019.

A Lithia family made its national television debut last month after an exciting move. Franka Potter and her four children were featured on HGTV’s popular television show House Hunters finding their new home in FishHawk.

Potter, who was moving to the Tampa area from the British Virgin Islands following a divorce from her husband of 15 years, was approached by her realtor asking if she would be interested in being on the show.

“I said yes, and everything went from there,” she said.

When looking for a house in the Tampa area, Potter told her realtor that she would like to find a beautiful, safe home with four to five bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, an open-plan living room, yard and home office in a great school district, as her children range in age from 6 to 14 years old.

“I started out looking at three communities in the Wesley Chapel area; while they were beautiful, they did not meet the exact needs for my family,” said Potter. “My realtor asked if I was willing to travel a little further as she thought Lithia would provide all I wanted and more as a newly single mom. On the first visit, I knew it was everything my children and I wanted and needed and that our search was over.”

“The show was like the icing on the cake,” she said. “We were able to document this beautiful, exciting and new experience. It was a joy for the children and their new friends as well.”

Potter and her family moved into the home July 1, 2018 and are so far very happy there.

To learn more about House Hunters and the schedule of showings, visit www.hgtv.com.