HGTV has decided to pick up the 90 Day Dream Home show and the entire season is currently in the process of being filmed. Air time for the new episodes will probably take place in the late spring/early fall.

Original Story printed May 2019.

Local residents, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, are hosts of HGTV’s newest show, 90 Day Dream Home. The show aired with its pilot premiere on April 27 at 10 p.m. on HGTV. This is the first time that a show on HGTV has been based and filmed in Florida.

Each one-hour episode will cover the complete construction of a new home. Mika is a licensed real estate agent and Brian is the project manager.

Brian explained, “Mika takes her clients around to three or four inspiration homes. They may like a kitchen in one house but not the bathroom or the master bedroom but not the backyard, so we take all the elements of everything they like from all those houses and put them into one perfect house for them. We then build it from the ground up in 90 days or less.”

Brian stated, “We saw a niche in doing a new construction home on HGTV. No one else is doing it. All of the shows on the network are about flips and renovations. We wanted to bring something different and unique.”

Mika and Brian met in high school at Riverview High School about 20 years ago. While they never dated in high school and life took them on different paths, they reconnected about 10 years ago. They built four Anytime Fitness gyms together. They then sold one of the gyms and used the proceeds to focus on real estate.

When asked how and why they got into doing a show, Brian said, “I am not really sure if we found the show or the show found us.”

Now that the show has had its pilot premiere, HGTV will decide whether to air a six or 13-episode season. Stay tuned and find out.