Poet Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Men are what their mothers made them.” Justin Mitchell of Brandon could relate to Emerson’s statement because his mother raised him to be a kind and caring man. Mitchell is a local personal trainer and fitness coach whose clients have health issues due to anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorders.

“I find that boxing has helped a lot of my clients with anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorders, which overall improves their health,” Mitchell said. “I also work closely with youths to encourage positive self-image and anti-bullying. I have two young daughters and work intensely to promote fatherhood and the important role that men play in the family dynamic.”

Recently, Mitchell came up with the idea of creating a mother/son dance to help raise money for local nonprofit, A Fighter’s Chance.

“As a father, the idea of the mother/son dance came about because I wanted to give mothers the same opportunity to develop a special bond similar to how dads feel at father/daughter dances,” Mitchell said. “I feel that the mother/son dance will highlight the many important roles that mothers play, especially in single households if the father is not present. I believe that both men and women play a significant role in raising children, and each should equally be appreciated and valued.”

A Night on the Red Carpet Mother and Son Dance will be held on Saturday, March 14 at A Fighter’s Chance in Brandon from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 per couple and $5 for each additional child.

Proceeds from the dance will go to A Fighter’s Chance, which is a local nonprofit that helps with mentoring children, teens and life coaching for men who are primarily fathers.

“My hope for the dance is just to create a positive environment for all of my guests so that all the mothers and sons can have fun,” Mitchell said. “I’m really hoping for a good turn out from the community.”

If you would like to attend A Night on the Red Carpet Mother and Son Dance, you can visit the event’s Eventbrite link at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afcs-1st-annual-mother-son-dance-tickets-87728342835. A Fighter’s Chance is located at 1263 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. If you would like to learn more about A Fighter’s Chance, you can visit its website at www.afighterschance.com.