Justin Mitchell with A Fighter’s Chance is the organizer of A Night On the Red Carpet, a mother and son dance that will be held on Saturday, March 14 in Brandon.

Poet Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Men are what their mothers made them.” Justin Mitchell of Brandon could relate to Emerson’s statement because his mother raised him to be a kind and caring man. Mitchell is a local personal trainer and fitness coach whose clients have health issues due to anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorders.

“I find that boxing has helped a lot of my clients with anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorders, which overall improves their health,” Mitchell said. “I also work closely with youths to encourage positive self-image and anti-bullying. I have two young daughters and work intensely to promote fatherhood and the important role that men play in the family dynamic.”

Recently, Mitchell came up with the idea of creating a mother/son dance to help raise money for local nonprofit, A Fighter’s Chance.

“As a father, the idea of the mother/son dance came about because I wanted to give mothers the same opportunity to develop a special bond similar to how dads feel at father/daughter dances,” Mitchell said. “I feel that the mother/son dance will highlight the many important roles that mothers play, especially in single households if the father is not present. I believe that both men and women play a significant role in raising children, and each should equally be appreciated and valued.”

A Night on the Red Carpet Mother and Son Dance will be held on Saturday, March 14 at A Fighter’s Chance in Brandon from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 per couple and $5 for each additional child.

Proceeds from the dance will go to A Fighter’s Chance, which is a local nonprofit that helps with mentoring children, teens and life coaching for men who are primarily fathers.

“My hope for the dance is just to create a positive environment for all of my guests so that all the mothers and sons can have fun,” Mitchell said. “I’m really hoping for a good turn out from the community.”

If you would like to attend A Night on the Red Carpet Mother and Son Dance, you can visit the event’s Eventbrite link at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afcs-1st-annual-mother-son-dance-tickets-87728342835. A Fighter’s Chance is located at 1263 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. If you would like to learn more about A Fighter’s Chance, you can visit its website at www.afighterschance.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR