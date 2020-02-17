100 Day Dream Home, a new HGTV series, features not only local residents Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, but the Tampa Bay area as well. The series pilot aired in April 2019. HGTV has now picked it up for a series, which will premiere on Sunday, February 16 at 10 p.m. This is a dream come true for the Kleinschmidts.

“We received the long-anticipated call from HGTV about the show being picked up while we were driving. We both screamed,” said Brian.

“Everything we had worked/prayed for so hard was finally paying off and coming true. We are beyond blessed and excited for this new chapter in our lives,” added Brian.

100 Day Dream Home will run for nine weeks. It will feature nine homes located throughout the area, including Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Riverview, Plant City, downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Brian said, “We cannot wait to show off our beautiful area and all that it has to offer.”

The Kleinschmidts are custom home designers. The husband and wife team work with clients to create their perfect home by taking them on tours of various properties. They select their dream exterior, interior, furnishings and finishes. They create, build and complete a personalized home for each family in 100 days.

Potential home buyers for the show are selected through a casting process through the Kleinschmidts’ production company as well as HGTV.

Brian explained, “Those who are selected are real clients who are actually buying, designing, building and moving into their dream home.”

“We have had so much fun making the series. We hope that the audience has as much fun watching it,” said Brian. “It was a ton of hard work, but every day we made sure we were enjoying every step of the process. The Tampa Bay has always supported every crazy dream we have gone after, and this is no different,” added Brian.

The show, in addition to featuring Tampa Bay, supports and highlights local businesses.

Brian said, “We are highlighting all of the talented builders, subcontractors, artists and designers in each and every episode. We are so excited to show the world how much talent Tampa Bay truly has to offer.”

HGTV is a top-10 network and has more than 37 million viewers each month.