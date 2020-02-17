February is an exciting month at the Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub in Ruskin. They are offering a wide variety of live entertainment with everything from theatre to music to comedy.

First, come see Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play, presented by MacBeth & Cheese. This is a family Marvel comic book play. There will be multiple performances on Friday, February 7 and 14 and Saturday, February 8 and 15 at 7:30 p.m., as well as two matinees at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 9 and 16.

According to Beth Stein, rental and programming coordinator for the Firehouse Cultural Center, “We are excited about our new partnership with MacBeth & Cheese. They will provide theatre for children and adults.”

Then, on Thursday, February 20, the Firehouse Pub will present PROJECT Trio. This is a passionate, high-energy chamber music ensemble comprised of three virtuosic composers/performers from Brooklyn, New York. They blend their classical training with an eclectic taste in musical styles. PROJECT Trio has made an impact on audiences of all ages.

Come back on Friday, February 21 for Comedy Night, featuring headliner G. David Howard along with Quinton Greene.

You will not want to miss Charlie Morris and Opossum Hollow on Saturday, February 29. Charlie Morris has a brand-new group, Opossum Hollow and they bring a brand-new sound to the Firehouse Pub.

This will be a CD release party for his new (not yet released) CD entitled Folkie. The group is all acoustic and performs all originals. The group consists of guitars, bass, mandolin, dobro, banjo and fiddle players. The music is folk and some of it approaches bluegrass.

The Firehouse Pub is a great place for live entertainment, as Joni Damico of Apollo Beach gave testament to, saying, “I saw JP Soars and the Red Hots. The sound was perfect. It is so nice to see a band in a listening room-type atmosphere. Everyone there was into the music and not talking to each other.”

Advanced tickets to all shows are $18 members and $23 for nonmembers. Day of show tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin. You can get more information and reserve tickets by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or calling 645-7651.