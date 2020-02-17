A Simpler Place Farm & Market, located at 9903 Carr Rd. in Riverview, is a great source for local produce. Since 2013, A Simpler Place Farm & Market has been your neighborhood suburban farmette. Now, it is making it even easier to get local, fresh produce through its Farm Box program.

The Farm Box program is an online farmers market. You can select a half or full-size box. With either size, you get a week’s worth of fresh vegetables and fruit. All of the produce is grown at A Simpler Place Farm or by other local farm partners.

Renee Raley is the founder of A Simpler Place Farm & Market.

Raley said, “Our Farm Box program began as a way to connect local farm and ranch partners with our community. Our goal is to provide an easy and convenient way for our community to support local agriculture while creating an additional market for local farms and ranches to sell their goods.”

Raley added, “At this time, we do not offer any items which are not locally produced. We have direct relationships with local farms and ranches. We want members to know where their food comes from, to help educate them on eating with the seasons and to share the stories of those who grow and raise their food.”

Ordering is done online at https://www.harvie.farm/profile/a-simpler-place-farm-and-market. In addition to fresh vegetables and fruit, you can add on extras such as eggs, honey, bread, meats and more. Pick up is available at A Simpler Place Farm & Market.

In addition to providing fresh fruit, produce and other items, A Simpler Place Farm & Market offers classes, farm tours and camps.

Raley said, “As part of our mission to help educate our community about where their food comes from, we host classes, farm tours and camps. These touch on every aspect of sustainable agricultural from beekeeping to gardening, to composting and growing edible mushrooms. We also host events in partnership with local businesses like Painted Leaf Art & Expression to bring art and nature together.”

A Simpler Place Farm goes to three monthly farmers’ markets. The Hyde Park Market is on the first Sunday of the month. They are at CAMP Market on the third Saturday of the month and the Indie Green Market at Armature Works on the third Sunday of the month.

For more information on A Simpler Place Farm & Market, please visit www.asimplerplace.farm.