Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I have always loved teaching. It started in the Boy Scouts when I was a teenager. My bachelor’s degree is in music education, although I joined the Army instead. My career in the Army spanned 22 years—most of it spent teaching in one form or another.

I retired as a lieutenant colonel from Centcom in 2000 and was immediately hired by the principal of East Bay to teach social studies. I earned my master’s degree in social studies education from USF in December of 2000. I have never looked back.

I love teaching my classes: advanced placement world history, advanced placement capstone seminar (a college research skills course) and peer jury. I am involved with the Instructional Leadership Team and the Restorative Measures Committee and try to help the administration and my colleagues as much as I can.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

To model and provide students with an idea of how to be a successful member of the community. While content is important, it’s more about the skills they will need to succeed as an adult.

What is your hidden talent?

For three decades I was a long distance runner—and very good at it. I can also sing.

What is your favorite book and why?

The original Dune trilogy by Frank Herbert. There are so many themes being played out, it is a joy to read.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

Be yourself.

What is something you would like to see changed in our school system?

We need to get ahead of the population curve and build new schools before our current schools get so overcrowded that it causes problems.

