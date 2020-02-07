Global Alzheimer’s Platform And Stedman Clinical Trials

Optimize your brain health and ask an expert for updates in Alzheimer’s disease on Wednesday, February 19 from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at Tessera of Brandon, located on 1320 Oakfield Dr.

Enjoy lunch and learn with Jill Smith from the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation and Dr. Mary Stedman from Stedman Clinical Trials. Call 607-6880 or visit TesseraBrandon.com.

Historic Ybor City Will Celebrate Its Heritage With All-Day Street Festival

Join the Ybor City Chamber of Commerce in honoring the cultures of the city during the annual Fiesta Day Celebration on Saturday, February 22 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Vendors and entertainment will line 7th Ave. and fill the streets with music, art, food and culture. During the celebration, a Promenade of Flags will march down ‘La Septima’ and showcase countries, schools and local businesses that have made Ybor City their home.

Fiesta Day commemorates the history of Ybor and highlights the heritages that first immigrated to the ‘Cigar Capital of the World.’ A time that was originally a day of rest for the factory workers has turned into a street festival that brings together Cuban, German, Italian, Spanish and Jewish heritages.

Ybor City is known as a melting pot of originality and culture based on its immigrant population. This event features the traditions of the cultures that have influenced the community and still thrive today. Take a stroll through the historic district and experience the old and new of Ybor City.

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available for those who would like to join the excitement of Fiesta Day. Information can be found at www.ybor.org/fiestaday.

Vehicle Registration Can Now Be Renewed At Three Publix Locations

Because renewing your vehicle registration should also be a pleasure, three Publix locations in Hillsborough County now host tax collector self-service kiosks.

The new kiosk program, Florida MV Express, allows customers to get a new registration card and license plate sticker in a matter of minutes, as opposed to several days. The blue and yellow kiosks will be available at the grocery chain’s Citrus Park location at 7835 Gunn Hwy., Plant City’s Walden Woods store at 2202 James L. Redman Pkwy. and the Lake Brandon Plaza Publix at 11255 Causeway Blvd.

The kiosk program soft-launched last February at four tax collector locations in Brandon, Drew Park, North Tampa and Ruskin and has already processed 20,000 vehicle registrations.

While you can still register your vehicle online or at a tax collector branch, neither of those options come with the ability to take home a Publix chicken tender sub.

For more information, visit https://flmvexpresskiosk.com/.

The G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League, Inc. Presents ‘Puttin’ On The Ritz Bunco’

Come join the G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League’s ‘Putting on the Ritz Bunco’ for a night of fun on Thursday, March 5. Social time/dinner is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. with bunco starting at 6:15 p.m., to be held at The Bridges Retirement Center, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Tickets cost $20 and include light dinner, drinks and prizes.

Proceeds will help support local school children and families in need in our community. In the past year, the group has supported A Kid’s Place, Outreach Clinic, Campo YMCA, Cards for the Troops, Center Place, Apostles Village, Family Promise, Seeds of Hope, Real Hope Ministries, Canine Companions and St. Francis Society and has provided books, educational activities, food, clothing and shoes for Title I elementary school children.

For tickets, contact Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 334-7293.

Choices Annual Golf Tournament With Helicopter Drop

Choices, formerly known as the LifeCare Network, will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, March 6 at the newly renovated River Hills Country Club in Valrico. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by lunch and a helicopter golf ball drop. The shotgun start is at 12:45 p.m.

The registration fee is $150 per person and includes golfing, lunch, dinner, a shirt, a goody bag and contests along the golf course.

The nonprofit exists to lead those they serve to know Christ, protect the sanctity of human life and promote biblical-based sexuality according to God’s plan for marriage. For more information, visit https://empoweredtochoose.net.

To register or become a sponsor for the golf fundraiser, please contact Jessica Rickenbach at jessica@choicesclinics.org or 654-0491. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection To Hold ‘Be My Valentine’ Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection will hold its monthly luncheon which invites you to ‘Be my Valentine’ on Tuesday, February 11 at Buckhorn Springs Country Club, located at 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with music, entertainment and an inspirational speaker.

This is a nondenominational luncheon with no membership required, but a reservation is requested. The cost is $15. First-time guests pay $10. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for a reservation and information.