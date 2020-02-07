The Worx 24Hr Fitness Owners James and Maryam English’s approach to fitness is simple: make it available to everyone on their own schedule. As many people make the decision to start a fitness journey this year, the couple has designed their always-open fitness centers to fit almost anyone’s lifestyle.

“As a new year begins, it’s a great time to turn your ‘I should work’ out to ‘I must work out,’” said James.

Located at 13432 Boyette Rd. in the River Springs Town Center, The Worx 24Hr Fitness offers convenient and affordable exercise. Using a secure access key, members can access the club, even when it’s not staffed. Members have full use of state-of-the-art strength training and cardio equipment. Equipment options include elliptical machines, free weights, stair climbers, punching bags, rowers, stationary bikes and treadmills.

The Worx 24Hr Fitness also has expert personal training staff that can help members make fitness goals and keep them on track to reach them. Every new member gets a free health and fitness assessment with one of its master trainers to get a feel for the equipment and services available.

River Glen resident Stephanie Smith made the decision to join The Worx 24Hr Fitness eight years ago because “The location was right by my neighborhood and was so convenient I decided to give it a try,” said Smith.

She joined a small group class that was led by Maryam, who also helped her with a nutrition plan.

“I would run, do wind sprints; I was in pain, but it was a good experience to be with other people that were in pain too,” she joked.

All joking aside, Smith said the results were extraordinary. Smith lost 30 pounds and felt great.

“Exercise has helped improve not only my physical health but my mental health as well,” she said. “I feel better about myself and am more energized.”

In addition to its location near FishHawk Ranch, The Worx 24Hr Fitness has two other locations to serve its members at 9050 Progress Blvd. in Riverview and 6422 N. US Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach.

With no enrollment (through February) or cancellation fee and membership options of $15 or $19.99 per month, now is the perfect time to start your journey to a new year this New Year.

For more information, visit www.worxgymriverview.com or call 381-3903.