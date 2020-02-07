By Brian Bokor

Heroes Paradise, located at 733 Knowles Rd. in Brandon, is a family-owned entertainment center that aims to provide a meeting place where people of all ages can play a part in having fun and creating strong bonds within our community between first responders, military members, families and youth.

The facility is now open and welcoming all ages to come and engage in activities such as: tactical laser tag with four different fields to choose from, an interactive rock wall, on and off-road remote control (RC) cars, virtual reality, archery tag and one-of-a-kind yard games. With eight acres of property and various attractions, there is something for everybody of any age.

The owners of the establishment, Julie and Tim Pennenga, conceived this dream four years ago when they purchased the property that was previously the Hidden Palms Tennis Club. The club had been left abandoned for years and was a haven for crime and misconduct. Still, the family persisted, and with the help of their three sons, Colin, Dylan and Ethan, they embarked on a four-year journey in restoring the facility and creating Heroes Paradise.

The inspiration behind the business was sparked from Tim’s occupation as a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy coupled with the family’s desire to provide an atmosphere where civilians could interrelate with and get to know a different side of law enforcement officers. Instead of only interacting with our first responders in a time of emergency or infraction, the community can play alongside officers and get to know the individuals who serve to protect their neighborhood.

As residents of the Brandon area for nearly 20 years, the Pennengas felt there was a need to develop a family-oriented entertainment facility that partnered with local first responders in order to create a new haven for the community to come together. They think Heroes Paradise will provide that opportunity for this and future generations to come.

Every aspect of the center has been crafted around family with traces of the Pennengas found within the business as well. Their logo, featuring a beautiful pup as the star, is inspired by a member of their family, Ragnar, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. You can meet Ragnar at Heroes Paradise and even bring your pup to join in on the fun as all of the outdoor areas on the property are dog-friendly.

In addition to five fields of game play, there is a two-story air-conditioned clubhouse with views of all the fields so everyone can watch the action under the comfort of a cool breeze. There is also a second story deck that overlooks the main tactical field to allow family and friends to check out the live action up close. Inside the clubhouse, a wide range of amenities can be found, including a cafe and showers for anyone who gets a little too messy on the tactical fields.

Heroes Paradise also hosts an array of private events, ranging from corporate team building to birthday parties for all ages. Hours of operation are Thursday-Friday from 1-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-8 p.m. Hours can be expanded for any party or private event. Go out and enjoy the fun at the newest family-friendly business in Brandon.

Visit www.HeroesParadise.com or call 833-543-7637 or email HeroesParadiseATeam@gmail.com.