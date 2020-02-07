After months of anticipation, the 7,000 sq. ft. skate park and pump track in FishHawk Ranch opened to all Hillsborough County residents last month. The park, which includes the first all-wheel pump track built by Hillsborough County, can be used by riders on bikes, skateboards and skates.

According to Dana McDonald with Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, the park was built on land deeded to the county by FishHawk developers and county staff with work by FishHawk Community Development District (CDD) employees on the facility’s upkeep.

“The park is maintained by the FishHawk CDD, though the county will be responsible for major repairs and dealing with any graffiti reported by the CDD,” said McDonald.

McDonald also explained that the county decided to move forward with the skate park and pump track combination after seeking feedback from FishHawk area residents.

“The decision to build the park came from input from the community and a desire for bikers to be able to use the same track frequented by skaters,” she added.

The facility was designed for beginner and intermediate skaters and features transitional elements, including a mini ramp with an extension, a manny pad, various rails and ledges, various quarter pipes, stairs and a Euro gap. According to McDonald, new trash cans have been ordered and the park will soon feature seating. Scooters and any motorized vehicles are not permitted on the track.

Residents of all ages from throughout the area have been enjoying the park since its opening. Thirteen-year-old FishHawk resident Kavan Roy was one of the first visitors to the new park when it opened. He feels that it is a great addition to the community.

“I love the skate park,” said Roy. “If I could, I’d spend all day every day there.”

The park, which is located at 5720 Osprey Ridge Dr., is open from sunrise to sunset. To learn more, visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org.