After brother/sister duo Ryan and Rachel Griffin graduated from law school and passed the state bar, the decision of which law firm to join seemed easy: The Law Offices of Griffin & Associates, P.A.

With their mother, Eileen Griffin, at the helm of the firm that has been assisting residents and businesses in the Tampa Bay region for more than 30 years, they knew there was no better place to hone their skills.

Now with a few years’ tenure at the firm (Ryan joined the firm in 2016 and Rachel in 2017), they said their decision was critical to their success as attorneys.

“My mom has been practicing law for 33 years, so we have an excellent mentor,” said Rachel. “We’re here to learn everything we can from her.”

When your mother is the senior attorney, there’s plenty of face time with the boss.

“We will go into her office and bounce ideas off her,” she added.

Rachel, a graduate of Stetson University College of Law in 2017 (where her mother graduated in 1986), credits the successful partnership to their close relationship.

“We’re a close-knit family that enjoys being with each other every day,” she said. “Even on weekends I’ll take my dogs to my parent’s house so they can play with their two dogs.”

Ryan, who attended Florida State University College of Law (his parents met in Tallahassee), said they take the idea of a family business to a whole new level. He said he is often asked how he can work with family.

“I tell them it’s been very rewarding,” he said. “Not only do I get to practice law with a seasoned attorney, but I get to see my people every day.”

Eileen is extraordinarily proud to have both of her children practicing law in the family firm and for their grit, or strength of character involving courage and resolve, a personality trait that can’t be taught.

“To be able to practice law is a privilege, not a right, and is a privilege earned by maintaining an honorable character” she said. “Both Ryan and Rachel have demonstrated professional integrity, and for that I am most proud.”

The Law Offices of Griffin & Associates, P.A., located at 1430 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, is a multi-service firm and is able to meet a wide variety of legal needs, including marital and family law, personal injury/wrongful death, probate, wills/trusts/estates and civil litigation.

Clients of Griffin & Associates benefit from not just one lawyer, but a highly effective team of experienced attorneys, paralegals and legal assistants.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.egriffinlaw.com or call 681-2612.