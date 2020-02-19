Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Choices Annual Golf Tournament With Helicopter Drop

Choices, formerly known as the LifeCare Network, will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, March 6 at the newly renovated River Hills Country Club in Valrico. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by lunch and a helicopter golf ball drop. The shotgun start is at 12:45 p.m.

The registration fee is $150 per person and includes golfing, lunch, dinner, a shirt, a goodie bag and contests along the golf course.

The nonprofit exists to lead those it serves to know Christ, protect the sanctity of human life and promote biblical-based sexuality according to God’s plan for marriage. For more information, visit https://empoweredtochoose.net.

To register or become a sponsor for the golf fundraiser, please contact Jessica Rickenbach at jessica@choicesclinics.org or 654-0491. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.

Diapers, Dimples and Duckies

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is giving a baby shower for Choices Women’s Center of Brandon. The next luncheon, ‘Diapers, Dimples and Duckies,’ is on Tuesday, March 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Buckhorn Springs Country Club, located at 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico.

This will be a fun and joyous occasion to shower those in need who seek out Choices Women’s Center with baby needs of all kinds (including diapers, wipes, bibs, bottles and blankets), gift cards and baby clothes up to size 2T. There will be games with prizes together with lunch and an inspirational guest speaker, all for $15, and first-time guests pay $10.

This is a nondenominational event and no membership is required, but please make a reservation (and don’t forget your unwrapped baby gift) with Lillie at 740-0098.

Overflow Church Market

Do you have a product or business you would like to promote? Vendors are needed for the vendor show.

The deadline for vendors to sign up is Sunday, March 1. Rental space for a 6 ft. table costs $25, and rental space for 8 ft. x 8 ft. tent is $35 (bring your own table and tent).

The market will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 8 a.m.-12 Noon on 4929 Bell Shoals Rd. in Riverview.

For more information, visit www.myoverflowchurch.com or email chris@myoverflowchurch.com. All proceeds will benefit children and youth ministries.

We’re Not Getting Any Younger

We’re Not Getting Any Younger is a series held by Congregation Beth Shalom that aims to help with the special challenges faced by middle aged individuals and beyond.

It will be held on Monday, February 17; Wednesday, March 4; and Sunday, March 23 at 7 p.m. The fee to participate in this series is $35 for nonmembers and $25 for members.

Congregation Beth Shalom located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for reservations.

Beth Shalom Partners With Special Operations Warrior Foundation For Charity Gala

Congregation Beth Shalom partners with Special Operations Warrior Foundation for its annual fundraiser on Saturday, February 22 at 5:30 p.m. This year’s event is a Roaring 20s Charity Gala with special honorary Co-Chairman Congressman Ross Spano.

The evening will feature door prizes, free Gatsby photos, dancing, a delicious buffet dinner and both live and silent auctions. Highlighting the event is the Speakeasy show with headliner R&B star David Morris, who will perform songs from 1920 to 2020, including songs from his newly released album. There will also be Speakeasy Dancers to teach the Charleston, so wear your best flapper outfit.

Elks Lodge of Brandon is located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon. Tickets cost $45 for adults (active military and veterans get 20 percent off), $10 for children ages 5-12 years old and free for children under 5 years. Tickets may be purchased by calling 681-6547 or at www.bethshalom-brandon.org/.

Seeking Vendors For Lithia Spring Market In March

Vendors are being sought by Grace Community United Methodist Church in Lithia for its first-ever Spring Market on Saturday, March 21. Much like the Holiday Market, this event, to be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is being presented by the Women of Grace. The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Organizers are seeking vendors to sell a variety of products, such as arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. National companies will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For example, only one Mary Kay representative or one Premier Jewelry vendor will be allowed.

The fee for a 10 ft. x 10 ft. space is $25. The proceeds will help support missions in the community. The market will be outdoors, and vendors are asked to provide their own tents, tables and chairs. Food will be available for purchase.

Visit www.graceholidaymarket.com or contact Event Organizer Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.