Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Choices Annual Golf Tournament With Helicopter Drop

Choices, formerly known as the LifeCare Network, will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, March 6 at the newly renovated River Hills Country Club in Valrico. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by lunch and a helicopter golf ball drop. The shotgun start is at 12:45 p.m.

The registration fee is $150 per person and includes golfing, lunch, dinner, a shirt, a goody bag and contests along the golf course.

The nonprofit exists to lead those it serves to know Christ, protect the sanctity of human life and promote biblical-based sexuality according to God’s plan for marriage. For more information, visit https://empoweredtochoose.net.

To register or become a sponsor for the golf fundraiser, please contact Jessica Rickenbach at jessica@choicesclinics.org or 654-0491. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.

Diapers, Dimples and Duckies

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is giving a baby shower for Choices Women’s Center of Brandon. The next luncheon, ‘Diapers, Dimples and Duckies,’ is on Tuesday, March 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Buckhorn Springs Country Club, located at 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico.

This will be a fun and joyous occasion to shower those in need who seek out Choices Women’s Center with baby needs of all kinds (including diapers, wipes, bibs, bottles and blankets), gift cards and baby clothes up to size 2T. There will be games with prizes together with lunch and an inspirational guest speaker, all for $15, and first-time guests pay $10.

This is a nondenominational event and no membership is required, but please make a reservation (and don’t forget your unwrapped baby gift) with Lillie at 740-0098.

Overflow Church Market

Do you have a product or business you would like to promote? Vendors are needed for the vendor show.

The deadline for vendors to sign up is Sunday, March 1. Rental space for a 6 ft. table costs $25, and rental space for 8 ft. x 8 ft. tent is $35 (bring your own table and tent).

The market will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 8 a.m.-12 Noon on 4929 Bell Shoals Rd. in Riverview.

For more information, visit www.myoverflowchurch.com or email chris@myoverflowchurch.com. All proceeds will benefit children and youth ministries.

We’re Not Getting Any Younger

We’re Not Getting Any Younger is a series held by Congregation Beth Shalom that aims to help with the special challenges faced by middle aged individuals and beyond.

It will be held on Wednesday, March 4 and Sunday, March 23 at 7 p.m. The fee to participate in this series is $35 for nonmembers and $25 for members.

Congregation Beth Shalom located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for reservations.

Backpacks On A Mission

South Shore United Methodist Church’s (SSUMC) ‘Backpacks on a Mission’ was recently awarded an MLK grant from HCC and the State of Florida. As part of the MLK Day of Service at South Shore United Methodist Church, volunteers from the HCC Student Government Association, HCC Nursing students, Girl Scout Troop 33304 and members from SSUMC spent the morning transporting nonperishable items and stocking the Backpacks on a Mission pantry.

Backpacks on a Mission’s focus is to provide food for needy elementary school children over the weekend who might not have other resources available.

For more information, call 677-9482 or SSUMC, located at 11525 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

Bell Shoals Baptist Academy Hires New Technology Coordinator

Bell Shoals Baptist Academy (BSBA) has hired Cyndi Holcombe as its new technology coordinator. Holcombe brings many years of technology experience, including owning her own businesses, 15 years of ministry experience from Bell Shoals Baptist Church and is currently the computer and STEM/robotics teacher at BSBA. She also has been coaching the BSBA competitive robotics teams, Panther Tech Black and Green.

The technology coordinator job responsibilities include overseeing the new iPad carts for classroom usage by elementary students and iPads for all sixth through eighth grade students for the fall 2020 school year.

Duties also involve leadership over program designing, implementation and development of the BSBA one-to-one iPad initiative as well as helping to coordinate technology to function well in the classroom.

For more information on BSBA, visit www.bsbacademy.com.