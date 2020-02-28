Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium opened its doors on February 15, 1995 as a store in Brandon Town Center mall, now Westfield Brandon. In 2006, it relocated to its current home in the Brandon Crossroads shopping center.

This year marks 25 years in business offering an excellent selection of gourmet cookware, bakeware, kitchen knives, Big Green Eggs and cooking classes to everyone from casual cooks to serious chefs.

At the helm of the shop are husband and wife duo Chef Dave and Karen West, who said their current home is a sprawling 4,500 sq. ft. space located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon, which includes a 3,500 sq. ft. retail store that houses more than 12,000 brand-name kitchen items (like All-Clad, Breville and Wusthof) and a 1,000 sq. ft. culinary center.

It’s also the only authorized platinum Big Green Egg dealer in Brandon, selling all seven Egg sizes, EGG charcoal, more than 150 of the most popular EGGcessories, cooking islands and tables, modular nesting system and Big Green Egg sauces and seasoning.

Chef Dave spends most of his time with his team of chefs in the culinary center, making sure the six to nine cooking classes per week, both hands-on and demonstrations, are fun, informative and filling.

“We try to offer a little something for everyone,” he said. “From steakhouse to sushi, date night to kids and tweens classes, it’s a fun night out to learn how to make some really good recipes, and you get to eat them too.”

Riverview resident Darlene Cervik has been attending cooking classes at the store for more than 10 years.

“Instead of eating in a restaurant I book a demonstration class at Rolling Pin,” she said.

“I know I will have a fun and entertaining night out and eat a delicious, multi-course meal with drinks too,” she said.

Its 7,000th cooking class will take place in the month of February. The store has hit the longevity trifecta. It boasts longevity in time in business, long-term customers and employees who prove loyalty is not a thing of the past. Gail Doty, for instance, has worked for the Wests for 20 years.

Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium is open on Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

For more information about Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium or to register for a cooking class, visit https://rollingpinonline.com or call 653-2418.