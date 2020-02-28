According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in every four deaths in the U.S. is related to heart disease, but many of these deaths can be easily prevented. The CDC also says that 200,000 cardiovascular-related deaths can be avoided every year by changing lifestyles and managing risk factors.

“There are some risk factors for cardiovascular disease that you can’t control, such as age, sex, race and heredity,” said Dr. Charles Lambert, medical director at AdventHealth Pepin Heart Institute in Tampa. “It’s the risks we can control that we need to focus on. Imagine the impact we could make on the number one killer of Americans by being a little more heart smart.”

Dr. Lambert gave us a few ideas to get started:

Know your cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Check them regularly and know how to keep yourself in a healthy range.

Exercise for 30 minutes 5 days a week. It doesn’t need to be vigorous exercise, just enough to get your heart rate up.

Watch what you eat. Cut down on calories, carbs, unhealthy fats and sodium. Add more fruits, veggies, poultry and fish.

Don’t smoke and avoid second-hand smoke. According to the American Heart Association, tobacco smoke contributes to about 34,000 heart disease deaths each year.

Manage your stress. A high level of stress is bad for your overall health and can be extremely dangerous for your heart. Exercise, yoga and meditation are great ways to lower your stress.

Talk with your doctor about other ways you can be heart smart.

If a cardiovascular issue does happen, experts at AdventHealth Pepin Heart Institute are there to care for you. It’s been providing quality, compassionate heart care in the Tampa Bay area for more than 30 years and is ready to heal your heart.

