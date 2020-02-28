The Rotary Club of Brandon will hold its 44th annual Wild Game Dinner on Friday, March 6 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Boggy Bottom Ranch, located at 8407 Lupton Pl. in Plant City. Attendees will feast on all sorts of wild game, delicious sides and can enjoy an open bar.

All proceeds from the event benefit local nonprofits supported by the members of the Rotary Club of Brandon.

Tickets to the event are $100 each. This gets you your dinner, the open bar and complimentary beverages. There is also a VIP option for just $150. With the VIP option, you get special seating.

This is the 44th year of this much-anticipated annual event.

J. J. Massaro, longtime member of the club, explained where the wild game is procured, “Every year, John Sellers takes a group of Rotarians to Alliance, Nebraska for [a] week to hunt deer, pheasants and ducks for the event. In addition, members get to hunt locally for wild pork.”

At the dinner, you can also enjoy gator, catfish, clams and Lupton’s famous sides.

As this is a fundraiser, no event would be completed without door prizes, a silent auction and 50/50. The members of the Rotary Club of Brandon do a fantastic job of securing fabulous auction items. Last year, the club had over 63 items, including a 2004 Lightning hockey stick that was signed by the Stanley Cup-winning team.

This year, it is expected to be just as grand. It will have a jersey signed by Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, other signed hockey sticks and more. There is certain to be something for everyone on the silent auction, such as sports memorabilia, hunting gear and gift certificates of all kinds.

Massaro said, “The Rotary Club of Brandon takes pride in raising money for local nonprofits. Our club makes a big impact in the community.”

In addition to the Wild Game Night, which is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, The Rotary Club of Brandon hosts a golf tournament and a clay shoot.

Funds from these combined events have allowed the Rotary Club of Brandon to award over $100,000 to seven area nonprofits, including the Boys and Girls Club of Riverview, the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center, Boy Scouts of America, The Outreach Clinic, ECHO, Good Samaritan Mission and Grow Into Your Foundation.

For more information on the club and the Wild Game Dinner, please visit www.brandonrotary.org.