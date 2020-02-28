New Women’s Health Center In Brandon

In January, Women’s Care Florida opened the doors at its new Women’s Health Center Brandon, located at 515 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. The facility houses four of the practice’s obstetrics and gynecology offices and offers state-of-the-art screening mammography, bone density testing and onsite lab collections.

In addition to obstetrics and gynecology, the Women’s Health Center Brandon will offer patients access to specialists in breast surgery, gynecological oncology as well as genetic and nutrition counseling. It will also soon be home to fertility specialist, Dr. Shane Plosker of Shady Grove Fertility, in partnership with Women’s Care Florida.

Women’s Care Florida, founded in 1998, is one of the largest independent women’s health practices in Florida, with nearly 400 providers at more than 100 offices in 13 counties throughout the state.

Serving more than 500,000 patients in Northeast, Central and Southeast Florida, Women’s Care Florida’s 400 providers deliver more than 20,000 babies each year and provide a wide range of health services to women of all ages.

The group will hold a grand opening celebration, open to the public, at the Brandon Health Center next month. Visit www.womenscarefl.com.

Academic Alliance In Dermatology Open House At Plant City Location

You are invited to attend an open house for Academic Alliance in Dermatology in its Plant City office, located at 1503 W. Reynolds St. It will take place on Tuesday, February 25 from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks while meeting the providers and the staff.

For more information, call 514-4688 or visit www.academicallderm.com/.

Missy Duncan Completes Certification

Missy Duncan with Missy’s Ink recently completed her certification to create beautiful 3D areolas and nipples. This is perfect for any woman who has had a mastectomy or wants to renew the pigmentation of existing areolas/nipples. Replacing areolas/nipples can restore a woman’s self-esteem.

Duncan can create the look of a three-dimensional nipple on a completely flat surface. Prices are very low while she’s building clientele for this service. Call today and restore your confidence.

Call 659-0648 or visit www.missysink.com.

KB Home Announces Grand Opening Of Latest New Home Community, Priced From The $240,000s

KB Home has announced the grand opening of Valri Park, a new, single-family home community in a commuter-friendly location that offers a distinguished collection of affordably priced one and two-story floor plans.

“Valri Park is in an ideal location with easy access to major highways and a short commute to area employers and downtown Tampa,” said Fred Vandercook, president of KB Home’s Tampa division. “As with our other KB Home communities, Valri Park offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new, personalized KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choices and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes, from homesites and floor plans to design features.

All homes are built to meet or surpass ENERGY STAR® certification standards, meaning the homes have substantially lower monthly utility costs when compared to typical used homes. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

The Valri Park community is conveniently located just minutes from I-4, I-75, US-60 and US-92, providing an easy commute to area employers in Brandon and downtown Tampa. The community offers seven floor plans with up to six bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 3,000 square feet.

These new homes feature desirable design characteristics like open kitchens overlooking great rooms and expansive master suites with walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor recreation at the nearby Medard Park and a variety of entertainment at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Pricing begins in the $240,000s. For more information on KB Home, visit kbhome.com.

Crafty Crab Celebrates One Year In Business

Crafty Crab offers the freshest seafood and most authentic recipes in the area and is celebrating a year in business this month. When you walk into the restaurant, you’ll immediately experience Southern charm and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere to make you feel at home.

Whether you’re stopping in for a business lunch, family dinner, date night or a night out with friends, you’ve come to the perfect spot.

Delicious home-style seafood with generous portions is what you can expect with every meal. It’s cooking up crab, crawfish, calamari and lobster in the kitchen, all made fresh daily. Not into shellfish? Try its Cajun rice, chicken tenders and other flavorful menu options.

At Crafty Crab, it knows food tastes better with your hands, so don’t be shy—dig in! The restaurant’s signature New Orleans-style low country boil is a feast for seafood lovers and perfect for a casual dinner. Crafty Crab makes its own seasoning to create a unique arrangement of flavors.

For an experience that satisfies your appetite while ensuring a fun time, visit this seafood restaurant today!

Crafty Crab is located at 704 E. Brandon Blvd. and can be reached at 278-5111. For more information, visit www.craftycrabresturant.com.

Havana Creamery And Subs

In need of a sweet treat or a quick sandwich for lunch or dinner? Havana Creamery and Subs might be just the place for you. It recently opened in January at 859 S. Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in the same plaza as the neighborhood Wal-Mart.

Along with delicious ice-cream sundaes, milk shakes and waffle cones, Havana Creamery and Subs serves a variety of subs.

It is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit Havana Creamery and Subs on Facebook to view its menu.

Candor Grille Has New Store Lunch Hours

GRCC members joined to celebrate Candor Grille’s new lunch hours. The celebration included showing off the new location and raffling off some gift cards for the restaurant. Chips and dip along with soft drinks were provided, as well as personal serving staff for our members.

Elaine Jackson, owner of Candor Grille, was there to accompany all the guests and was absolutely in joy to host us.

Candor Grille in Riverview opened its doors in the summer of last year. Candor Grille is open for lunch and dinner daily, offering happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Breakfast is served only on weekends and it is closed on Monday.

Candor Grille is located at 13418 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. If you are heading towards the FishHawk area on Boyette Rd., it is located on the corner of FishHawk Blvd. and Boyette Rd. For more information, visit www.candorgrille.com or call 548-0410.

Joana Springstead Selected As New Financial Advisor Of Edward Jones FishHawk Ranch Branch

The financial services firm Edward Jones has selected Joanna Springstead as the new financial advisor for the FishHawk Ranch branch office located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 201 in Lithia. Springstead transferred to FishHawk from an Edward Jones office in Valrico.

Springstead said she is enthusiastic about taking over the branch office.

“I joined this firm because I was impressed with its commitment to individual investors,” she said. “Now I’m looking forward to meeting with the individuals here to help them meet their financial goals.”

Springstead has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Her professional experience includes executive-level positions at JPMorgan Chase and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Laura Schumaker, who has served as branch office administrator since 2006, said, “I am very excited about working with Springstead. Together, we will provide investors with unparalleled personal service.”

Springstead and Schumaker can be reached at 657-2078, or visit www.edwardjones.com/joanna-springstead.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.

Mahana Fresh Opens In Brandon

In the tropics, Mahana means ‘like the sun,’ believing each day is filled with warmth, endless possibilities and boundless energy. At Mahana Fresh, freshness isn’t just a saying, it’s a commitment, a sincere belief that a good mood begins with good food, and that everyone has a place at the table.

Mahana Fresh recently opened at 2420 W. Brandon Blvd. in the Regency Square Plaza and had it’s ribbon-cutting on February 12 and is now open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

It offers healthy, delicious options in a variety of sizes that allows you to choose your ingredients; with salad or rice-based dishes, vegetables, proteins and sauces from mild to spicy, there really are endless possibilities for a healthy lunch or dinner.

To learn more, visit www.mahanafresh.com.

Yoyo Juice Opens New Brandon Location

Yoyo Juice, a favorite in the Valrico area for the last 6 years, has opened a new store at 731 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. A two-time winner of the Taste of Brandon award, Yoyo juice offers a healthy alternative to traditional fast foods.

It serves made-to-order and completely customizable fresh juices, no-added-sugar smoothies, gourmet wraps and salads, even offering gluten- free, dairy-free, keto and vegan options. Owners Scott, Rose and Scottie Laviano said that it is a small family-owned business that truly cares about its customers.

To look at its menu visit www.Yoyojuice.com or www.facebook.com/yoyojuicebrandon. It can also be reached at 331-7171.