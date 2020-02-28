Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I decided to become a teacher when I was in first grade. I loved my first grade teacher, Linda Meck, and knew I wanted to teach just like her.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My goal is to make the world a better place by empowering and equipping students to be educated leaders from the very beginning.

What inspired you to be a teacher?

A teacher gets to be many things: a nurse, a cheerleader, an actor, a leader and more. Every day is a new start and a new chance to impact someone’s life positively. As a student, many teachers inspired me to have a love for learning. As a teacher, the teachers I’ve been inspired by are those that I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from.

How do you show your school spirit?

I participate in most of the school events and seek out ways to help our families because they are a vital partner in our school’s success.

What is your favorite book and why?

It would have to be the Bible because it directs my path.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

“Make every moment matter.”

What would you like to see changed in the school system?

I wish schools would go “back to the basics.” Students need more time on foundational skills instead of always changing the way we teach based on the newest fad. We need to teach the students not the standards and not the assessments!

Teacher of the Month Brandon/Winthrop is sponsored by Florida Signing Professionals.