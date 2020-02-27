Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Recruitment Event For U.S. Census Bureau

Did you know the results of the 2020 Census help determine how billions in federal funding are spent locally for schools, hospitals, roads and more?

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting over 3,000 temporary positions in Hillsborough and Manatee Counties. Recruitment events will consist of hour-long information sessions for job seekers to gather information and meet with a recruiter.

The event is being held at Goodwill’s Job Connection Center, located at 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, on Wednesday, February 26 from 11 a.m-3 p.m.

For more information, contact Gloria at 703-887-3868 or visit https://2020census.gov/jobs.html.

Stingray Chevrolet Is Raffling Off Corvette At Strawberry Festival

A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will be raffled off on Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the Florida Strawberry Festival grounds.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each and are available for purchase online until at 3 p.m. or through 6 p.m. in person by Friday, March 6 at the Stingray Chevrolet dealership in Plant City.

Tickets can be purchased for all 11 days of the festival at the Stingray Chevrolet vehicle display until 4:40 p.m on Sunday, March 8. It is a maximum of 50 tickets per person, and you do not have to be present to win.

All proceeds benefit Unity in the Community, a Plant City organization that contributes to local youth organizations and groups that provide assistance to underprivileged families.

Tampa Selected For U.S. Navy Band Tour

The United States Navy Band is coming to Tampa during its 2020 tour at the Straz Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The band will perform music ranging from traditional wind band repertoire to broadway showstoppers, rhythm and blues, pop and patriotic favorites.

The event is free and open to the public; get tickets by completing the order form at https://strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/1920_Music/United-States-Navy-Band.

How To Protect Yourself From Cybercrime

Learn how to avoid being a victim when you attend ‘Cybercrime – The Crime of the 21st Century’ on Thursday, March 19 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Consumer protection investigators from Hillsborough County Consumer and Veterans Services will bring the latest in fraud trends.

The event will be held at The Bridges on 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Call 413-8900 to reserve your seat.

The G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League, Inc. Presents ‘Puttin’ On The Ritz Bunco’

Come join the G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League’s Putting on the Ritz Bunco for a night of fun on Thursday, March 7. Social Time/Dinner is from 6-7 p.m. with Bunco starting at 7 p.m. It will be held at Center Place Fine Arts Center, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

Tickets cost $20 and include light dinner, drinks and prizes. Tickets may be purchased at Center Place or contact Claudia Yake at 685-7998. Proceeds help support local school children and families in need in the community.