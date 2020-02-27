A harmonious sound resonated throughout the field recently as the Bloomingdale High School’s Rajun’ Bull Marching Band and Color Guard lined up to perform in front of a large crowd.

This award-winning organization, consisting of more than 220 musicians, color guards and supporting volunteers, will gather together for its spring silent auction and trivia night at O’Brien’s Irish Pub and Grill in Brandon on Saturday, April 4.

This is the second annual event, which consists of a silent auction starting at 4 p.m. and trivia at 5 p.m. The group’s first auction also took place at O’Brien’s last year and was a great success.

Auction Chair member and Band Booster Brandye Fenn explained the motivation for the fundraiser.

“The silent auction will help with student band fees, uniform purchases and instrument repairs,” said Fenn, whose daughter, a junior at Bloomingdale, is in the wind ensemble and plays the trumpet in the marching band and the jazz band.

The group is looking for donations for the silent auction from local businesses and residents, in addition to items procured by band and color guard members.

The band, which maintains a tradition of 33 years of superior performances throughout the world, holds multiple fundraisers throughout the year to fund its many activities.

“Overall, the Rajun’ Bull Marching Band and Color Guard is a proud supporter of community events and enjoys representing the community year-round,“ Fenn said.

Trivia at O’Brien’s costs $10 a person for 10 rounds and up to eight people can play on a team. Prizes will be given for first and second place, along with best team name. A 50/50 drawing will be available too. This family-friendly event is open to the community.

O’Brien’s Irish Pub and Grill is located at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Contact Brandye Fenn at rajunbullband@mail.com for more information.