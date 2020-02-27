Tampa Kids Camp exists to make the lives of foster children better through life-changing summer camps. This summer, the nonprofit will host two camps for foster children ages 6-15 who have experienced abuse, abandonment or neglect.

The 100 percent volunteer-operated camps are free to the campers. To raise funds and awareness, Tampa Kids Camp will hold a benefit dinner at The Regent in Riverview on Thursday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The dinner will feature a silent auction and a keynote speaker. Loryn Smith, M.S.W., the owner and CEO of Finally Home Christian Adoption Services, has the keynote speaker honors.

Smith, a mother of 20 children of which 13 are adopted, will speak about her 30 plus years of experience in the child welfare system. More information on Smith and her adoption agency can be found at www.finallyhomecas.com.

Smith has also been a camp therapist and said this regarding the camp, “Children have the opportunity to be ‘normal kids’ for a week in a structured, healing environment.”

With a ratio of one adult to one child, campers receive extra attention and the ‘royal treatment’ in a safe and caring environment. Counselors demonstrate unconditional love while helping to create positive memories and building self-worth.

The ‘Royal Family KIDS Camp’ is for children ages 6-11. The weeklong overnight camp will be held from June 15-19. Along with traditional camp activities, the week will include a carnival, birthday bash, waterworks and much more.

The ‘Royal Teen Camp’ is for ages 12-15 with two separate sessions. The boys’ camp will be held from Thursday to Saturday, July 9-11 and the girls’ camp from Monday to Wednesday, July 13-15.

Smith continued, “All the staff are volunteers, giving up a week or two of their time to invest in the lives of these children, not only providing them with a week of fun and experiences but making an impact that can have lifelong value.”

All counselors undergo background checks and training. To find out more or to volunteer, visit www.TampaKidsCamp.org.

Tickets to the benefit dinner may also be purchased online. All proceeds go toward sponsorships for foster kids to attend summer camp. Corporate sponsorships are also available. For any questions, email camp@tampakidscamp.org.