Hearing Loss, Hearing Aids And Hearing Loops
Wednesday, February 12; 1 p.m.
Sun City Security Patrol, 1225 N. Pebble Beach Rd., Sun City Center
If you, a family member or a friend is challenged by hearing loss, please attend for education, sharing and refreshments.
Contact eloise6367@gmail.com or call 414-807-4373.
Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group
Tuesday, February 18 and March 24; Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, March 12
HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.
Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.
Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.
Calling All Marines, FMF Corpsmen And FMF Chaplains
First Tuesday of the month; 7 p.m.
Alafia American Legion Post #148, 7240 US Hwy. 301, Riverview.
The Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League is looking for new members.
All Marines welcome. Other military branch members accepted too.
Email mclsgtryan@gmail.com or call Ron (Doc) Essick at 503-0390.
VFW Riverview Post 8108 Events
7504 Riverview Dr.; 671-9845
Every Sunday; 9 a.m.-12 Noon – All You Can Eat Breakfast
Every Monday; 7 p.m. – Bingo Night
Dancing With A Balance
Every Tuesday; 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab
Community, 101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center
Do you like to dance but are worried about falling? Join this free line dancing class lead by trained therapists.
Boot scoot and boogie safely together and make exercise fun. RSVP at 634-3347.
Life Challenges Support Group
Every Tuesday; 1-3 p.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab Community,
101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center
Rid yourself of depression, anxiety and frustrations with family, children, friends, life changes, health problems, finances and more.
All welcome in complete confidence and free of charge. No appointment is necessary.
Riverview Library Master Gardener Library Programs
10509 Riverview Dr., Riverview
Garden Treasures Rediscovered; Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Discover ways to reuse items in the garden usually thrown out or considered useless.
Learn inventive ways to make your garden unique, full of fun and beauty and also provide for garden wildlife.
Contact Anne Marie Boehm at amblibrary@gmail.com or call 205-6621 for more information.
Compost, Microirrigation And Rainwater Harvesting Workshops
Saturday, March 7; UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County
5339 CR 579, Seffner
Attend one or all workshops. Compost attendees receive a compost bin and more.
Microirrigation attendees receive a micro kit and more. Rainwater harvesting attendees receive a rain barrel.
Pre-registration required: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/. Small fee per household.
Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting
Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa
For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569
Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon
Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.
Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon
Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.