Hearing Loss, Hearing Aids And Hearing Loops

Wednesday, February 12; 1 p.m.

Sun City Security Patrol, 1225 N. Pebble Beach Rd., Sun City Center

If you, a family member or a friend is challenged by hearing loss, please attend for education, sharing and refreshments.

Contact eloise6367@gmail.com or call 414-807-4373.

Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Tuesday, February 18 and March 24; Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, March 12

HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.

Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.

Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Calling All Marines, FMF Corpsmen And FMF Chaplains

First Tuesday of the month; 7 p.m.

Alafia American Legion Post #148, 7240 US Hwy. 301, Riverview.

The Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League is looking for new members.

All Marines welcome. Other military branch members accepted too.

Email mclsgtryan@gmail.com or call Ron (Doc) Essick at 503-0390.

VFW Riverview Post 8108 Events

7504 Riverview Dr.; 671-9845

Every Sunday; 9 a.m.-12 Noon – All You Can Eat Breakfast

Every Monday; 7 p.m. – Bingo Night

Dancing With A Balance

Every Tuesday; 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab

Community, 101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center

Do you like to dance but are worried about falling? Join this free line dancing class lead by trained therapists.

Boot scoot and boogie safely together and make exercise fun. RSVP at 634-3347.

Life Challenges Support Group

Every Tuesday; 1-3 p.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab Community,

101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center

Rid yourself of depression, anxiety and frustrations with family, children, friends, life changes, health problems, finances and more.

All welcome in complete confidence and free of charge. No appointment is necessary.

Riverview Library Master Gardener Library Programs

10509 Riverview Dr., Riverview

Garden Treasures Rediscovered; Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Discover ways to reuse items in the garden usually thrown out or considered useless.

Learn inventive ways to make your garden unique, full of fun and beauty and also provide for garden wildlife.

Contact Anne Marie Boehm at amblibrary@gmail.com or call 205-6621 for more information.

Compost, Microirrigation And Rainwater Harvesting Workshops

Saturday, March 7; UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County

5339 CR 579, Seffner

Attend one or all workshops. Compost attendees receive a compost bin and more.

Microirrigation attendees receive a micro kit and more. Rainwater harvesting attendees receive a rain barrel.

Pre-registration required: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/. Small fee per household.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.