By Brian Bokor

Winner of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Business of the Year Award in the large business category, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will soon open its second location in the Brandon/Riverview area.

The new location, which plans to open in Riverview on Big Bend Rd. in mid-February, will offer made-from-scratch, Baja-style brand of tacos, salads, nachos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas and fajitas and giant margaritas served from the full bar.

Owners and Bay area natives Ian Lieberman; his brother, Adam; and Adam’s wife, J-Ray, opened their first shop in Brandon in 2016 and have since opened two more, one in Temple Terrace near USF and one in South Lakeland.

After the Riverview shop, plans call for three more openings in the coming 18 months with a restaurant already under construction in Land O’ Lakes on S.R. 54 and Oakstead Blvd. and more stores to be built in 2021 in Spring Hill on S.R. 50 and Wesley Chapel on S.R. 54, adjacent to Saddlebrook, for a total of seven stores by the end of 2021.

The trio submitted their letter of intent for the Riverview restaurant more than three years ago in order to secure that specific spot due to the ‘built-in customer base’ surrounding the location in a part of town that has begun to feel a lot like home. The Liebermans want Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to become known as the local gathering spot for family and friends.

The bar, which specializes in margaritas served in large ‘schooners,’ will have six barrels of frozen cocktails to choose from, 10 beers on tap and plenty of drink options that can be served for two or more in a 96 oz. ‘fishbowl.’

The family also plans to give back to the community at the soft opening and will raise money for the Love IV Lawrence foundation, which works to change the conversation around mental health by destigmatizing depression and suicide.

Tentative plans have the restaurant opening in the Lincoln Bend Retail Plaza at 10240 Big Bend Rd., directly next to the new Aldi, by mid-February, pending some last-minute construction and licensing.

Visit www.FuzzysTacoShop.com or call 666-4005 for the most up-to-date information on the grand opening date. To learn more about the Love IV Lawrence foundation, visit www.LoveIVLawrence.com.