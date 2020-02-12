By Brad Stager

More than 99 percent of the companies operating in the United States are small businesses, and while they may not have the large workforce and revenue of large corporations, local entrepreneurs have the same need for dependable and secure computer capability.

Joseph LaViola, owner of RoLaV Computers in Riverview, applies his digital expertise, acquired from 25 years of solving problems from desktop to network levels for companies like Citibank, to supporting the computer needs of small businesses and families.

Setting up a computer system or network that is properly configured and easily administered begins with establishing a good working relationship with RoLaV’s customers, according to LaViola.

“The most important part of my business is identifying what the client needs. No matter whether it is a residential client or a business client, I sit down and look at what they have, what problems they may be having and make recommendations for future infrastructure and applications,” he said.

The service doesn’t end once the servers and routers are in place, he added.

“I report to management how everything works and how I will maintain the network computers,” he said. “This includes updating, monitoring and training users with respect to applications and the network.”

LaViola is also ready to provide his expertise to home computer users.

“For residential clients, whether it is a newly purchased computer or one that they already own, I look at the hardware and software and assist with applications and security software,” he said.

Keeping your digital information safe and secure is also something that RoLaV Computers supports with virus removal and file backup services. In six years of operating his business, LaViola has learned that abiding by a couple of basic principles is key to serving the best interests of his clients.

“The most important feature of any business is, first, care about your clients, and treat them the way you want to be treated. Second, be knowledgeable about the products and services that I provide. As a network engineer, I am constantly learning more and more about everything that affects my clients,” said LaViola.

For more information about how RoLaV Computers can support your computer needs, visit www.rolavcomputers.com or call 294-4047.