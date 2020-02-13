The Big Bounce America, home of the Guinness-certified ‘World’s Largest Bounce House,’ continues its tour stop in Tampa Bay from Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 23 at Ruskin Recreation in Ruskin. Produced by XL Event Labs, The Big Bounce America tour is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions.

The quartet of inflatables begins with the ‘World’s Largest Bounce House,’ then the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena with every size ball imaginable, an incredible 900 ft. long obstacle course named the Giant and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor and push the limits of family-friendly entertainment to new heights.

Standing 32 ft. tall at its highest point and covering an area of over 13,000 sq. ft., this inflatable Goliath has been certified by Guinness as the world’s largest bounce house. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, oversized characters of various colors shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments.

At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where our resident DJ really turns up the party, hosting games, competitions and playing music tailored to each age group.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age, ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions. This is the place to really kick those sneakers off and PARTY ON!

Brand-new for 2020, Sport Slam is an amazing addition to The Big Bounce America experience. It brings a whole new dimension to an already action-packed day out with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type you could imagine. There are also special zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where you can go against your family and friends in a competition to see who can stay on their podium the longest.

“Calling all aspiring ninja warriors,” said Grahame Ferguson, co-founder of The Big Bounce America, “At over 900 ft. in length, this is one of the most fun and energetic experiences you’ll ever have. There are 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale monster slide. Whether you’re looking for some fun competition between family and friends or you just want to bounce around our weird and colorful inflatable landscape at your own pace, the Giant is not to be missed.”

AirSPACE is a truly unique, space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and so much more. Not only does it have a gigantic five-lane slide, but also a huge 25 ft. inflatable alien at the center of the action, three ball bits and its very own maze where you can literally get ‘lost in space.’ For a totally immersive experience that’s out of this world, look no further than airSPACE.

“We’ve been working really hard with our creative team to build an event that appeals to families and adults alike,” said Ferguson. “We wanted to do something different, something that had never been seen before and we think we’ve managed to achieve that. The Big Bounce America is about families and friends getting out and doing something together. It’s a great excuse to get off the couch, to put the phones and tablets down and to do something outdoors that everyone can be involved in. And who doesn’t like bouncing around on massive inflatables?”

Learn more about The Big Bounce America tour through social media by following on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebigbounceamerica, Instagram @thebigbounceamerica and Twitter @thebigbounceusa.

All-access tickets are available online and are jammed with value. These tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on the world’s biggest bounce house, as well as unlimited access to the Giant and airSPACE.

Tickets start at just $17. For tickets and pricing, go to https://thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets/. The Ruskin Recreation Center is located at 6th St. SE. in Ruskin.