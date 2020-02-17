New Women’s Health Center In Brandon

In January, Women’s Care Florida opened the doors at its new Women’s Health Center Brandon, located at 515 South Kings Ave. in Brandon. The facility houses four of the practice’s obstetrics and gynecology offices and offers state-of-the-art screening mammography, bone density testing and on-site lab collections.

In addition to obstetrics and gynecology, the Women’s Health Center Brandon will offer patients access to specialists in breast surgery, gynecological oncology as well as genetic and nutrition counseling. It will also soon be home to fertility specialist, Dr. Shane Plosker of Shady Grove Fertility, in partnership with Women’s Care Florida.

Women’s Care Florida, founded in 1998, is one of the largest independent women’s health practices in Florida, with nearly 400 providers at more than 100 offices in 13 counties throughout the state. Serving more than 500,000 patients in Northeast, Central and Southeast Florida, Women’s Care Florida’s 400 providers deliver more than 20,000 babies each year and provide a wide range of health services to women of all ages.

The group will hold a grand opening celebration, open to the public, at the Brandon Health Center next month. Visit www.womenscarefl.com.

Mary & Martha House Moves

Mary & Martha House has moved its admin office and store location to 312 US Hwy. 41 S. in Ruskin. The store entrance and park is at 3rd Ave. SE. and reopened on February 10.

Office hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Store hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit https://marymarthahouse.org/.

Velox Insurance

Velox Insurance was established with the goal of providing competitive rates and superior customer service to meet the insurance needs of customers in the Southeast. Velox Insurance is currently in nine states and 39 locations throughout Georgia and Florida.

It provides reliable, fast service and the best coverage at the lowest price for your vehicle, property and business insurance needs. It accomplishes these goals by partnering with dozens of major insurance companies.

The owner of the Riverview location, Thiago Reis, said, “The focus is making the insurance shopping experience as convenient and easy as possible for our customers.”

It is located at 13220 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Call 425-5115 or visit www.veloxinsurance.com/riverview.

Precious Coins And Gold At New Location

Precious Coins and Gold has recently moved to 1509 Ste. A in the Sun City Center Plaza (next to Bella Cucina).

It will buy your rolex watch as well as all high-end watches, broken or unwanted gold and silver, flatware and serving trays, gold and silver coins, fine jewelry, diamonds, costume jewelry, older baseball cards and more.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Call 634-2234 (for after hours, call 863-899-8048) or visit www.preciouscoinsandgold.com.

Missy Duncan Completes Certification

Missy Duncan with Missy’s Ink recently completed her certification to create beautiful 3D areolas and nipples. This is perfect for a woman who has had a mastectomy or wants to renew the pigmentation of existing areola/nipples. Replacing areolas/nipples can restore a woman’s self-esteem.

Duncan can create the look of a three-dimensional nipple on a completely flat surface. Prices are very low while she’s building clientele for this service.

Call today and restore your confidence. Call 659-0648 or visit www.missysink.com.

Chamber Celebrates The Popcorn Spot Opening

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members gathered to celebrate The Popcorn Spot and its brand-new store opening. The celebration included raffles of popcorn gift baskets and a pair of Beats headphones.

Lots of popcorn samples were given out and guests were invited to share their experience with others so the new business could be recognized. The event was a family affair in that all the owner’s children were there to celebrate the big day.

The Popcorn Spot is a family-owned business that transforms popcorn into over 40 different flavors. It offers many options to provide for customers, such as gift baskets, party favors and more. The Popcorn Spot categorizes flavors into savory, sweet and specialty. It provides services for catering and events too. Its new store has ice cream for customers to enjoy as well.

The Popcorn Spot is located at 7441 US Hwy. 301 S., Ste. 110 in Riverview (next to Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Dollar General). For more information, visit https://thepopcornspottampa.com/ or call 841-7500.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Rated Best Of Senior Living In Riverview For 2020

SeniorAdvisor.com has rated Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility, LLC as Best of Senior Living in Riverview for 2020. SeniorAdvisor.com recognizes senior living and home care providers that receive consistently high ratings and positive reviews from residents, families and visitors. This exclusive designation is awarded to the top 1 percent of providers in the U.S. and Canada.

You can view the full list of 202 award winners at www.senioradvisor.com/awards/best-assisted-living.

GRCC Celebrates Thrivent Financial Joining Tampa Bay Associates

GRCC members gathered to celebrate Thrivent Financial and Ken Oleson joining the Tampa Bay Associates team. The celebration included an open house in its office. A delicious spread of food from Ciccio Cali was provided to guests as well as water and iced tea. Ken Oleson with Thrivent Financial and the staff were all on hand to welcome everyone.

Thrivent Financial is a nonprofit organization that provides insurance to its members and has to carry out social, intellectual, educational, charitable, benevolent, moral, fraternal, patriotic or religious purposes for the benefit of its members and the public.

Thrivent Financial has a mission to help customers be wise with money. It helps guide you one step at a time so you can live a more content, confident and generous life. The three key things it shares with all of its members are: own your story, practice wise financial habits and give of yourself.

Thrivent Financial is located at 407 N. Parsons Ave., in Brandon. Visit www.thrivent.com or call 626-5489.

Candor Grille Has New Store Lunch Hours

GRCC members gathered to celebrate Candor Grille’s new lunch hours. The celebration included showing off the new location and raffling off some gift cards for the restaurant. Chips and dip along with soft drinks were provided, as well as personal serving staff for the members.

Elaine Jackson, owner of Candor Grille, was there to accompany all the guests and was absolutely in joy to host them.

Candor Grille in Riverview opened its doors in the summer of last year. Candor Grille is open for lunch and dinner daily and offers happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Breakfast is served only on weekends and it is closed on Monday. It serves a menu of large variety, such as salads, rice bowls, seafood, smoked meats, chicken and steak, burgers and wraps.

Candor Grille is located at 13418 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. If you are heading towards the FishHawk area on Boyette Rd., it is located on the corner of FishHawk Blvd. and Boyette Rd. For more information, visit www.candorgrille.com or call 548-0410.

Pop A Beer Bar And Grill LLC’s Has Grand Opening

GRCC members joined to celebrate Pop A Beer Bar and Grill LLC’s grand opening. Live music, appetizers and networking were all part of the grand opening. Owner Larry Stacy and his daughter, Alexandria Pierantoni, operations manager, were on-site with close family members to welcome the GRCC members and show off their new restaurant.

Pop A Beer Bar and Grill is open for lunch and dinner daily with happy hour specials from 4-7 p.m. There is often live music and karaoke.

Pop A Beer Bar and Grill is located at 4907 S. 50th St. in Tampa (on Hwy. 41 near Madison Ave.) Visit www.popabeerbargrill.com or call 677-2273.

Longhorn Steakhouse Opens In Riverview

Longhorn Steakhouse recently opened at 12974 S. US Hwy. 301 in Riverview. A soft opening was held on the last weekend of January and it opened to the public on January 28. Kimberly Velez is the managing partner. The opening has helped add more than 60 jobs to the area.

LongHorn Steakhouse is all about quality, serving fresh, never frozen expertly grilled and boldly seasoned steaks, chicken and fish. The restaurant uses its very own signature seasoning blends that are specially created to complement specific cuts of meat and the way they are grilled.

Each restaurant features Certified Grill Masters specially trained in the art of grilling – and they’re the experts in selecting the right cut of steak, boldly seasoning and grilling to each guests’ taste. There is also a full service bar.

Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. It closes on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. For more information, visit longhornsteakhouse.com or call 232-0715.

E&L Construction Group, Inc. Grand Opening

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting will be held for E&L Construction Group, Inc. on Wednesday, February 19. Get tours of the office at 4 p.m. The ribbon-cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. and a reception follows. There will be gift bags for all attendees.

It is located at 10668 E. Bay Rd. in Gibsonton. Call 641-4614 or visit www.eandlgroup.com.