The Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet and awards ceremony on January 10 at the Club Renaissance in Sun City Center. Attendees enjoyed a masquerade-themed evening emceed by Professional Speaker and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Team Chaplain Hal Jeffery.

During the event, Lynn Conlan, executive director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce, announced the sale of the chamber building and goals for the new year. The building, located at 1651 Sun City Center Plz., was sold to Club Car of Sun City Center and the chamber will be renting out the front of the building.

“With the sale of the building, Sherill and I can give up our responsibilities as landlords and have more time to focus on our members and their business needs,” said Conlan.

For more than 26 years, Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce has been actively promoting commercial, professional, financial and general business interests in the Sun City Center area as well as encouraging the general interests of the community.

“Our annual banquet marked the beginning of a new year of growth and professional development for the chamber and 2020 will also be a year of change,” said Conlan. “Some of that change is obvious—like the sale of our building. But we must remember, a chamber is not a brick and mortar building. Our members are the lifeblood of this chamber and it is what it is because of our valued members.”

The festive evening included a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction, and Honorary Mayor Joe Zuniga presented awards and the installation of the board.

Volunteer of the Year was presented to Terry Walker. The Nonprofit of the Year was awarded to Military Family Support Trust. A-Plus Heating and Air Conditioning took home the coveted Business of the Year award. New Member of the Year went to Ginger Perusek. The prestigious Community Leader of the Year was Connie Lesko. Lois Kindle was honored with the Chairman’s Award.

The chamber offers many events, ribbon-cuttings and networking opportunities throughout the month. For more information, visit sccchamber.com or call 634-5111.