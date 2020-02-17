It’s the new year, and that can mean only one thing: the Internal Revenue Service is accepting your 2019 tax returns. Whether you’re an individual, a family or a business, Rae’s Accounting, LLC can help you navigate those often confusing and ever-changing waters.

With over 25 years of experience, Robin Rae is prepared to help you maximize your financial potential. A self-proclaimed tax geek, Rae is also an enrolled agent (EA), the only federally licensed tax practitioners who specialize in taxation and representation with unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service Agency.

She boasts over 100 hours of continuous education annually, so she is prepared to personalize tax, accounting and financial advice, keeping the latest industry standards and technology at the forefront.

Rae’s passion sets her apart.

“I love what I do, so it’s fun. If it’s not fun, why do it? I don’t only work January to April 15th. I’m here all year round, even on Saturdays,” she said.

Along with tax preparation, Rae, who has a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from Walsh College, provides accounting and bookkeeping services to individuals and businesses, plus tax help if necessary. Having worked with small businesses and startups, she is uniquely poised to help clients streamline their processes, make the most of their time and grow their financial goals.

“My sole purpose is to provide my clients with highly personalized tax, accounting and financial advice,” said Rae. “By providing the best service possible at affordable rates, I have formed countless rewarding business relationships and helped my clients grow. In fact, almost all of my new business comes from client referrals.”

Her extensive experience, education and commitment to her field are impressive. Rae is a National Tax Practice Institute fellow, which involves a three-level program of study to increase the depth of one’s knowledge in tax preparation and tax problems. Additionally, she is the Florida Society of Enrolled Agents (FSEA) secretary and membership chair.

Before opening her business, she worked as a Full Charge Bookkeeper for a large steel supplier for eight years and worked in invoicing and accounts receivable for a small family owned retail store for four years.

For more information, visit https://www.raesaccounting.com/ or call 540-1040. Rae’s Accounting, LLC is located at 200 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 210 in Apollo Beach.