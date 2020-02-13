This year’s Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) annual Membership and Awards Dinner was held on January 17. Each year at this dinner, eight awards are presented to very deserving members. The awards include the Businesses of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year and a Shining Star.

At this year’s Caribbean Night-themed event, emcees Jill Andrew, Tessera of Brandon, and Daniel Cyral, Hypnotic Engagements, led the festivities throughout the evening. Current President Mike Jones chose the tropical theme and showcased a fun night full of Caribbean influences.

On top of the colorful and exuberant décor, the steel drummer and the Latin dancers brought the theme to life. Sound and music were provided by On the Move Productions. The Caribbean-infused menu was catered by Coastal Catering.

Dedicated members creatively decorated tables throughout the room. Guests were asked to participate in the Table Decorating contest by voting for their favorite decorated table. Tessera of Brandon was declared the winner.

A Hillsborough County Commissioners Commendation was presented to 2019 President Michelle Mosher of Southshore Insurance Professionals, LLC as acknowledgement of the outstanding achievements that the GRCC recognized during 2019. Commissioner Stacy White was on hand to present the Commendation.

The annual awards were presented for:

2019 Business of the Year, for five or less employees: Accent American, Mo2vated Photography and Pearson Capital; for 20 or less employees: Impact Taekwondo Center, the Osprey Observer and Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay; for 20 or more employees: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Electric Today and St. Joseph’s Hospital – South.

The 2020 Honorary Mayor of Riverview is Daniel Cyral of Hypnotic Engagements, and his Deputy Mayors are Marijean and Bryan Reith, TEAM REITH – RE/MAX Realty Unlimited.

The 2019 Ambassador of the Year is Joe Eletto of Century 21 Beggins.

2019 Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Jill Andrew of Tessera of Brandon.

The 2019 Shining Star was Daniel Cyral of Hypnotic Engagements.

The 2019 Citizen of the Year was Christian Beiter of Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC.

The 2020 Board of Directors were sworn in and encouraged members to help the chamber reach even higher accomplishments in the coming year. These board members include:

President Mike Jones;

President Elect Janet Noah of The Bridges Retirement Community;

Past President Michelle Mosher of Southshore Insurance Professionals, LLC;

Treasurer James Pulkowski, CPA of James J. Pulkowski, CPA, P.A.;

Treasurer-Elect Kendra Wilson of Suncoast Credit Union – Riverview Service Center;

Board Emeritus Jim Johnson;

2020 Honorary Mayor of Riverview Daniel Cyral, Hypnotic Engagements;

Christian Beiter, CFP of Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC;

Dan Bender of South Bay Hospital;

Nikki Foster of The Mosaic Company;

Rinky S. Parwani of Parwani Law, P.A.;

Michael Broussard of The Flying Locksmiths;

Faith Hanaway of The Alley at SouthShore;

Jerry Rothstein of Keep I.T. Simple Computer Services;

Bill Andrew with Tessera of Brandon;

Wendy Heath of E&L Construction Group, Inc.;

Marijean Reith with TEAM REITH – RE/MAX Realty Unlimited;

George Colon of Grantham University, Inc.;

Tanya Doran of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

President Mike Jones announced the launch of the Dr. Earl Lennard Scholarship Program supported by GRCC members and in partnership with the Riverview Woman’s Club. From the annual dinner, $2,626 was raised for the scholarship fund thanks to the generosity of members.

Thanks to a team of highly motivated 50/50 raffle ticket sellers, the GRCC was able to accumulate $2,900 during its 50/50 raffle. The chamber was able to give away $1,450 to Julie Dahl of Riverview Mortgage.

Special thanks to the top sponsors:

CenterState Bank, Coastal Catering, Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore, South Bay Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Suncoast Credit Union – Riverview Service Center, Tampa Electric Co., TEAM REITH – RE/MAX Realty Unlimited, Tessera of Brandon, The Mosaic Company and The Regent.

Visit www.riverviewchamber.com or call 234-5944.