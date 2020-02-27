La Septima Café has been a part of the Brandon community for 25 years.

“Twenty-five years ago, we opened a little restaurant on Parsons Ave.,” said Owner Dahlia Fernandez. “We only had one dining room, a small kitchen and a handful of staff members, most of which were the two of us and our children. We have, for 25 years, always been surprised and grateful for our success. We certainly love our growing community and are proud and grateful being a part of it.”

La Septima Café outgrew its Parsons Ave. location and moved to its current spot in La Viva Plaza on Lumsden Rd.

“Once again, the experience was scary and exciting. Our loyal customers have supported us and once again encouraged us. We have made so many new friends within the community since we’ve moved.”

In 2018, the Tampa Bay Times named La Septima Café one of the most ‘Iconic Restaurants’ in Tampa Bay.

“We are simple in the operation of our beloved family ‘mom and pop’ restaurant,” Fernandez said. “We strive to provide the best food at the best prices. This can sometimes be a struggle with food and labor costs to deal with.”

Since La Septima Café opened in 1995, Fernandez, her husband, Ron, and their family have loved being a part of the Brandon community and supporting it.

“We love what we do and we do it because we love our loyal guests and all the new friends we meet every day,” Fernandez said. “With more and more new restaurants moving into our community, we embrace the challenge. We will always serve our guests with love and great food. Viva La Septima!”

To learn more about La Septima Café or take a peek at its delicious menu, visit www.laseptimacafe.com or call 685-0502. La Septima Café also offers catering with menus and pricing available on its website.

La Septima Café is located in La Viva Plaza on 702 West Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The café is closed on Sundays.