Spring Vegetable Gardening Seminar

Saturday, February 22; 10 a.m.

Kerby’s Nursery, 2311 S. Parsons Ave., Seffner

Kids, and even some adults, don’t always like to eat their veggies, but what if they knew where they came from and helped to plant a backyard garden?

Come learn to plant a backyard garden at this free Spring Veggie Gardening Seminar.

Call 685-3265 or visit www.kerbysnursery.com.

Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods

Saturday, March 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon

Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic

Call 684-3663 to confirm.

Parent’s Night Out

Florida Academy of Performing Arts located in Music Showcase

402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon

The night includes dinner, snacks, games, crafts, movies and more.

For ages 5-12.

Fridays; March 6, April 3, May 29, August 28, September 25, October 23; 3:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. December 5; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free Music Makers Workshop

Florida Academy of Performing Arts inside Music Showcase, located at 402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon.

For kids ages 4-10.

Saturdays; March 7, April 4, May 16, September 12, October 10, November 14, December 5; 9:30-11 a.m.

Register at FAOPA.org or call 490-2787

Grey Matters Toastmasters

First and third Thursday of the month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Benefits of club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.

Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Wednesday, March 12 and Tuesday, March 24.

HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.

Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.

Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Third Thursday of the month; 2 p.m.

851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon

For more information or to register, call 661-8998, M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.