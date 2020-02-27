Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Women Centered 4 Success

Local nonprofit Women Centered 4 Success partnered with area high schools to participate in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy for social change and justice via the second annual MLK Day of Service Student Pantry project. After the successful 2019 Student Pantry project, the group was awarded a grant through Hillsborough Community College – MLK Day of Service to engage neighboring communities in transforming the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday into a day of citizen action and volunteer service.

Youth from four local high schools, including Spoto, Riverview, Kid’s Community College and Tampa Bay Technical, participated in the event and provided over 2,000 canned/dry goods.

Women Centered 4 Success is a nonprofit organization committed to providing support for women through equipping, encouraging and empowering them with the connection to tools and services they need for personal growth, housing, jobs and health care to achieve a better life.

For more information, contact Sheila Lewis, executive director, at 951-4268 or wc4s2016@gmail.com.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Caregiver College

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting the Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Caregiver College,’ a series of educational classes to help you build your caregiver tool kit. When it comes to dementia caregiving, knowledge is power.

The classes include: Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, March 17; Healthy Living for the Brain & Body on Tuesday, March 24; Effective Communication Strategies on Tuesday, March 31; and Legal & Financial Planning on Tuesday, April 7.

All classes will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Come to one class or come to four classes. There is no fee to attend.

These classes will be held at The Bridges on 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 800-272-3900

Kindergarten Roundup

Calling all future Kindergarten parents. Plan to attend a Ready for Kindergarten event at an elementary school near you. These events will offer students and families a firsthand look at kindergarten life and the opportunity to see the school and meet the staff.

For more information, visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/doc/2276/bold-beginnings/kindergarten/kindergartenreg/.

Community Action Board Partners With County To Provide Scholarships

There are college scholarships available to qualified Hillsborough County residents through the Community Action Board Scholarship program this year that can make a difference for a student getting an important education.

Hillsborough County Social Services and the Community Action Board have partnered again this year to offer scholarships for up to $5,000 to eligible students who wish to continue their education by attending an accredited institution of higher learning. This includes first-time students and students returning to school.

Scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 school year will be accepted through Friday, March 13. Recipients will be notified in writing prior to the start of the fall semester.

Applicants need to meet the following eligibility requirements to be awarded a scholarship: they must be between the ages of 16 and 24, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent (16-year-olds may apply if they are graduating seniors), reside in Hillsborough County, have a minimum GPA of 2.5 and their household income must fall within 125 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/social-services/financial-assistance/determine-eligibility).

The following criteria will also be used to evaluate applicants: community service and school involvement, application and letters of recommendation, academic record (transcript), essay response and panel interview participation.

Application materials can be downloaded on the Scholarship Application page on the County website. Detailed instructions on how to apply can also be found on the page.

Students may submit completed applications online, via mail or deliver applications in person to any Hillsborough County Community Resource Center. For questions, contact Juan Fradera at 272-5074.