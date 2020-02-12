Plant City Entertainment (PCE) will present Farce Of Nature, a James Hope Wooten comedy, during the month of February. PCE is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in historic downtown Plant City.

Farce of Nature will be performed on Friday, February 14 and 21 and Saturday, February 15 and 22 at 8 p.m. There will be two matinees on Sunday, February 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.

Tickets to Farce of Nature are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors with an ID and for students (18 years old and younger). Tickets for groups of 10 or more are just $15. Group tickets must be purchased in advance. PCE members pay only $15.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.pceshows.com. There is a $1 service fee per ticket. The box office opens 90 minutes prior to all shows.

Farce of Nature is a Southern-fried farce that highlights one day in the life of the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas. The struggling family fishing lodge, the Reel ‘Em Inn, becomes the backdrop for a motley collection of flawed characters stirring up a hilarious comedic stew. In the deliciously funny romp that ensues, they all hide, lie, disguise themselves, cross-dress and slam doors while trying to figure out the source of an increasingly awful stench.

By the time they figure it out, it is too late. The lodge is surrounded by vicious critters and hungry varmints that have followed the odor down from the hills. In the delightfully chaotic climax of this one outrageous day, love blossoms, truths are revealed and the lives of all—family, guests and gangsters alike—change in incredible and surprising ways.

Kelley Gustafson is the director. Gustafson has been with PCE since she was a teen. She started out as an actor and is now in the role of director. She previously directed Red Velvet Cake War and The Rainmaker.

Gustafson said, “The characters in Farce of Nature are fun and over the top, but still very relatable to people you may know in a small town.”

PCE has produced several James Hope Wooten plays in the past.

Gustafson added, “A few years ago, the playwrights came to the theatre while we were doing their play, Rex’s Exes. We have fallen in love with their comedies and their reliable characters. Their comedies have become fan favorites.”

For more information, please visit www.pceshows.com.