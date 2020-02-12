The Tampa Theatre will host its 21st annual Hollywood Awards Night Red Carpet Reception on Sunday, February 9. The Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. under the historic theatre’s marquee.

Guests will have the opportunity to take a limo ride around the block, courtesy of Skyline Limousine. They then get to walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi, rub shoulders with costumed characters representing Hollywood’s biggest bigwigs and chat with ‘Roan Jivers’ about what they are wearing.

Inside the Tampa Theatre, you will find games, prizes, free popcorn and soda as well as hair and makeup touch-ups by professional stylists. Attendees can watch the Oscars® Red Carpet Live pre-show. Live coverage of the Academy Awards will be shown on the big screen at 8 p.m.

Jill Witecki, director of marketing and community relations for the Tampa Theatre, said, “Tampa Theatre is proud to have shown several of the Oscar-nominated films over the past year, and Hollywood Awards Night is the perfect way for us to celebrate these amazing movies and all of the cinematic excitement that has kept this historic movie palace alive and thriving for 93 years.”

Witecki added, “Even if you did not see all of the nominees, the Red Carpet Reception outside and all of the games, treats and surprises inside make Hollywood Awards Nights such an incredible party. It is a great excuse to get dressed up and come downtown. Most importantly, it is a really fun way to support the nonprofit Tampa Theatre’s preservation and programming throughout the year.”

You have three viewing options for the night. The Balcony Ticket is $25. You can watch the awards show from the balcony and get popcorn, soda and water.

The Mezzanine Ticket is $55 and gets you a reserved seat, two drink tickets for beer and wine and VIP drink service.

The Party Deck Ticket is $150 and includes VIP Party Deck seating, a buffet dinner, open beer and wine and signature cocktails until 11 p.m.

To obtain tickets to the Tampa Theatre’s 21st annual Hollywood Awards Night Red Carpet Reception, please visit www.tampatheatre.org.