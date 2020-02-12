Bloomingdale Baseball Golf Tournament Registration For Friday, February 7

The 2020 Bloomingdale Bulls Baseball team is holding its first Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, February 7 at the Bloomingdale Golfers Club located at 4113 Great Golfers Pl. in Valrico.

Registration, lunch and range balls begin at 11:30 a.m. and shotgun begins at 1 p.m. Registration is $100 per golfer and includes lunch, round of golf and dinner. Registration for a foursome is $400 and includes lunch, round of golf and dinner for four golfers.

Please consider being a Bloomingdale Baseball sponsor!

GRAND SLAM SPONSOR – $2,500

Receives: Foursome in the 2020 Golf Tournament plus Home Run Sponsor package.

HOME RUN SPONSOR – $1,000

Receives: Full Page Ad in 2020 Baseball Program, Hole Sponsor in the 2020 Golf Tournament, Recognition at all Home Baseball Games, Membership in the Bloomingdale Athletic Booster Club and 2 passes for regular season games.

TRIPLE SPONSOR –$750

Receives: Half-Page Ad in 2020 Baseball Program, Hole Sponsor in the 2020 Golf Tournament and Recognition at all Home Baseball Games.

For registration or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.bshsboosters.com For more information about registration or sponsorships contact Shelly Wilson at 335-8469 or email her at cmshellywilson@gmail.com.

Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom

Put on your best 20s apparel and do the Charleston at Congregation Beth Shalom’s annual fundraiser. David Morris will showcase his sounds, including his latest single, Welcome to My World. Funds benefit the synagogue as well as the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which funds college for families of the fallen.

Tickets cost $45 for adults, $10 under age 13 and are 20 percent off for members, active military or veterans. Silent and live auctions will take place. It will be at the Elks Lodge of Brandon on Saturday, February 22 from 5:30-10 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the office or on the website.

Sabbath Services are on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All welcome. On February 7, join in for Blue Jeans Shabbat with the choir.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information or visit https://bethshalom-brandon.org.

14th Annual FishHawk Ranch Chili Cook-Off

Calling all chefs to the 14th annual FishHawk Ranch Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, February 22 from 12 Noon-2 p.m. at Park Square, located on 164144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia.

You can sign up as a team, business or individual for free. Space is limited. To sign up, download the application at www.fishhawkconnect.com, FishHawk Ranch mobile app or pick one up at the Osprey Club located at 5721 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia. Applications can be emailed to sparvin@fhrhoa.com.

There are big cash prizes for first, second and third place in two categories: People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice.

The tasting fee is $5 and no pre-registration is required. For more information, contact the Resident Services Office at 657-6629.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Caregiver College

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting the Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Caregiver College,’ a series of educational classes to help you build your caregiver tool kit. When it comes to dementia caregiving, knowledge is power.

The classes include: Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, March 17; Healthy Living for the Brain & Body on Tuesday, March 24; Effective Communication Strategies on Tuesday, March 31; and Legal & Financial Planning on Tuesday, April 7. All classes are held from 10-11:30 a.m. Come to one class or come to four classes. There is no fee to attend.

These classes will be held at The Bridges, 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 800-272-3900.

SouthShore Regional Library And SBGS Expand Genealogy Volunteers

The South Bay Genealogical Society expanded the volunteer services that are provided at the SouthShore Regional Library on January 9.

Currently, member volunteers are available to assist anyone who needs help with their genealogy research in the Jack Fischer Genealogy Center on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. Volunteers will be added on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. to help those who cannot make it to the earlier times.

Recruitment Event For Childcare Staffing

ChildCare Careers (CCC), the largest staffing firm dedicated to the childcare field, will hold a recruitment event on Wednesday, February 19 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at the Riverview Goodwill Job Connection, located at 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

CCC provides fully qualified and prescreened teachers, assistant teachers and site directors to childcare centers, preschools and before and after-school programs. Since 1996, CCC has served literally thousands of child care centers, ranging from small single location centers to many of the largest national organizations.

CCC works with all types of childcare organizations, including public and private, nonprofit and for-profit, Head Start and Early Head Start programs, school districts and community organizations.

For more information, contact Rebecca at 727-578-0999 or tampa.recr3@childcarecareers.net.

Community Action Board Partners With County To Provide Scholarships

There are college scholarships available to qualified Hillsborough County residents through the Community Action Board Scholarship program this year that can make a difference for a student getting an important education.

Hillsborough County Social Services and the Community Action Board have partnered again this year to offer scholarships for up to $5,000 to eligible students who wish to continue their education by attending an accredited institution of higher learning. This includes first-time students and students returning to school.

Scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 school year will be accepted through Friday, March 13. Recipients will be notified in writing prior to the start of the fall semester.

Applicants need to meet the following eligibility requirements to be awarded a scholarship: must be between the ages of 16 and 24 and have a high school diploma or GED equivalent (16-year-olds may apply if they are graduating seniors), reside in Hillsborough County, have a minimum GPA of 2.5 and household income must fall within 125 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/social-services/financial-assistance/determine-eligibility).

The following criteria will also be used to evaluate applicants: community service and school involvement, application and letters of recommendation, academic record (transcript), essay response and panel interview participation.

Application materials can be downloaded on the Scholarship Application page on the county website. Detailed instructions on how to apply can also be found on the page. Students may submit completed applications online, via mail or deliver applications in person to any Hillsborough County Community Resource Center.

For questions, contact Juan Fradera at 272-5074.

WMU-Cooley Law School Honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. By Volunteering At Everyday Blessings

Students from WMU-Cooley Law School honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 20 by volunteering their time and talents with foster children at Everyday Blessings in Lithia. This will be the sixth year WMU-Cooley volunteers have commemorated Dr. King’s birthday by providing activities for foster children during the law school’s Equal Access to Justice Day.

Events were also planned, including playing games with the children and various activities relating to who Dr. King was and the importance of commemorating his civil rights efforts. Additionally, WMUCooley students will give a presentation on Dr. King. Everyday Blessings will provide each child with a packet of educational activities that include goal charts and coloring sheets.