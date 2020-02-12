Maria Miller and her team of realtors are on a mission to bring old school values to today’s real estate market, and they have been quite successful in completing their mission.

“My team of amazing real estate agents work together to give each buyer and seller the ultimate personalized buying or selling experience,” Miller said. “One of us is almost always available for quick response. Two of my team agents are bilingual and speak Spanish to make us more available to the whole community. One of my senior agents has been in real estate for over 15 years and had her broker’s license in Puerto Rico as well. We love assisting with new construction, which many buyers don’t realize we can help in this area. We also help first-time home buyers, VA buyers, buying, selling and also leasing.”

Four of Miller’s agents and Miller herself are military relocation professionals (MRP). This means that they hold a certification for real estate professionals who want to work with current and former military service members. The MRP certification program educates realtors about working with U.S. service members and their families and veterans to find the housing solutions that best suit their needs and to take full advantage of available benefits and support.

“I’m an Army wife and have two sons that attend high school and middle school,” Miller said.

Miller and her team love being a part of the Brandon community and helping clients buy and sell homes in the community.

“I really like the Brandon community for its diversity,” Miller said. “Brandon and the surrounding area has homes reasonably priced for all budgets and needs. Our ultimate goal is a happy customer. The smile on the face of a buyer or seller at the closing table makes my day. We are helping someone through possibly the largest purchase or sale of their life; our job is to make sure we handle the stressful part for them and make the home buying or selling process a great experience for them.”

For more information, visit www.mariamillerteam.com or call 319-5807. The Maria Miller Team office is located at 2234 Lithia Center Ln. in Valrico.