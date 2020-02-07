The Newsome High School Athletic Boosters are planning a good time for a good cause this month. Tickets are still available for the group’s third annual Casino Night, which will take place on Friday, February 28 from 7-11 p.m. to raise funds for the school’s 23 sports teams and the hundreds of athletes that participate in them.

According to Casino Night Coordinator Christi Morgan, the event, which is open to anyone 21 years of age or older, will involve games, food and drinks for the cost of a ticket.

“We will have blackjack, craps, roulette and Texas hold ’em,” said Morgan. “The ticket price includes catered dinner, dessert, two drink tickets and $1,000 in casino cash.”

The event will also feature additional entertainment, including a silent auction with a basket provided by each sports team and a 50/50 raffle. Money raised at the event will go to pay for wish list items presented by the high school’s sports teams.

“These funds are used to help supplement the county funds for athletics. Some of the wish list items include tournament fees, HUDL accounts featuring iPads the coaches use to record games and for training purposes, uniforms, trainer supplies, food stipends for regional and state tournaments and a new board for the track stadium,” said Morgan.

Last year, the event had approximately 250 attendees and raised more than $18,000.

The Casino Night will take place at Gable Oaks Ranch on 1201 Swilley Rd. in Plant City. The new location in Plant City has room to accommodate an even larger crowd than last year along with air conditioning and heating.

Newsome Athletic Booster Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to the athletes and coaches in all sports at Newsome High School. Memberships and business sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact Christie_Morgan@verizon.net.