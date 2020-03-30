By Liz Brewer

As of this writing on March 20, 2020, we are facing many uncertainties in the days ahead. Each day brings news of businesses shutting down, people being forced to self-quarantine and, worst of all, the loss of life from this dreadful virus. We are truly in uncharted territories.

It is easy to be filled with panic and fear about the days ahead. The reality we face today is that we do not know what tomorrow will bring. By the time of this printing, while I pray that we are spared, the sad reality is that we may be experiencing loss of life to the COVID-19 virus right here in our community.

As the executive director of the Angel Foundation, FL, it is my honor to work alongside volunteers dedicated to serving families in crisis due to a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event every day. We have the opportunity to meet their practical needs and give them encouragement and hope, so they know they are not alone, and that is our greatest blessing.

Many of the families we serve face the unknown each day yet show incredible courage as they navigate their new normal. We can do that now.

As of this writing, the Angel Foundation FL plans to continue to serve families in the days ahead. We will modify our program to limit face-to-face interactions to keep our volunteers and families safe. But each day brings new changes and we are learning to adapt to a new way of living, indefinitely.

I am confident that these events are not a surprise to God. He knows the big picture. We can choose how we react in the days ahead. We can react with panic and fear, or we can react with peace and faith.

I choose peace and faith. While we must take every precaution necessary to stay healthy, we must also use this time to reflect on the many blessings we have taken for granted until now.

I will be praying daily for peace and for our families, community, nation and the world: remain healthy and strong. This shall pass, and when it does, we will be filled with a new appreciation for all the things we have taken for granted for so long. It is my sincere desire that hearts will turn to the Lord Jesus Christ and receive the hope that only comes from a relationship with Him.