By Pastor Dan Reid

These are extraordinary times in which we find ourselves. Unprecedented times. These days can be full of doubt, uncertainty and fear. You see in the absence of facts our minds race to the worse case scenarios…the what ifs. Let me encourage you in these times of the unknowns and the what ifs to turn to what is certain.

What I mean is to find your hope in the Lord. Look at what God says to those who follow Him. “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand,” (Isaiah 41:10).

What I have found to be true is that in the toughest times of life, I experience God even more fully. It is in those times that God does great work in my life, in my family, in my church.

Maybe it is because I am totally dependent on Him because in those times, I don’t have any answers I think I have in other times. And being totally dependent on Him is where we should learn to be all the time.

There is an old hymn I love. The words go like this: “Turn your eyes upon Jesus, look full in His wonderful face, and the things of earth will grow strangely dim, in the light of His glory and grace.”

Let me encourage you to find hope in the Lord in this time. He cares for you. There is fear in our world right now— mostly because of the unknown. There is hope in the Lord. Look to Him in this time—really look to Him. He is there for you.

Our church is here for you in this time. If you need encouragement or need hope, please email us at info@journey7.com.