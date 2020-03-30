When my children were little, we were all very excited about Easter—mostly because they associated that day with Easter egg hunts, chocolate candy and marshmallow bunnies. And who can forget about Cadbury Eggs! Honestly, as a mom of little ones, it was easy to get caught up in the fun and festivities that come with the celebration of Easter. But, looking back now that the children are grown, I realize that I missed the opportunity during Easter to teach my children to better understand Christ’s sacrifice for us.

Now that I’m older, I’m taking a moment to reflect—what does Easter mean to ME? It had been so long since I really thought about the true meaning of Easter that I realized I needed to go back and really explore my personal relationship with Jesus and his crucifixion, death and resurrection. Easter is more than dying eggs and eating jelly beans. It’s time as Christians to practice love and thankfulness to Christ for His ultimate sacrifice for us. Peace and blessing this Easter season.



The Case for Easter

By Lee Strobel

This award-winning book delves into the questions about Christ’s death answers three crucial questions seekers ask: Was Jesus’ death a sham? Was his tomb really empty? Was he seen alive after his death on the cross? Strobel’s award-winning skills as a legal journalist will persuade even the most hard-boiled skeptics to reconsider Jesus’ death and resurrection.



The Women of Easter: Encounter the Savior with Mary of Bethany, Mary of Nazareth, and Mary Magdalene

By Liz Curtis Higgs

This Easter Bible study explores the stories of three women who played a vital role in the life and ministry of Jesus. With unforgettable insights and powerful life application for today’s women, readers will view Easter through the eyes of Mary of Bethany, who prepared the way before the cross; Mary, the mother of Jesus, who was addressed from the cross; and Mary Magdalene, who proclaimed Christ’s resurrection after the cross.



The Easter Code

By O. S. Hawkins

Spend meaningful time with Jesus this Easter season as you read through meaningful devotions focusing on the places, people and events in the life of Christ all the way to His resurrection. Each reflection includes a Scripture passage, a devotion, a Code Word and a prayer. An excellent outreach gift in preparation for Easter—ideal for congregations, Bible study groups, friends and family.



Jesus Calling for Easter

By Sarah Young

Exquisite photography alongside the heartwarming and meaningful devotions make this a stunning keepsake for family and friends or an inspirational gift to yourself. Relevant Easter Scriptures keep the focus on the deep significance of this most blessed time of the year. Features include a padded hardcover binding, color printing throughout, a presentation page and a ribbon bookmark.