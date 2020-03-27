Compiled by Danielle Waymire

*Please note, many events may have updates to dates, times and locations. Please contact organizers to confirm.

Incoming Superintendent Addison Davis

Hillsborough County Schools signed a new superintendent last month. Addison Davis has spent more than 20 years educating and supporting students in Florida. He began as a classroom teacher in Duval County and most recently served as superintendent in Clay County. This past year, he was a finalist for Florida’s Superintendent of the Year.

Last month, in a unanimous vote, the Hillsborough County School Board selected Davis as its district’s next superintendent. On February 19, the Hillsborough County School Board approved the contract for Davis and had a short ceremony during the school board meeting.

Davis started in Hillsborough schools on March 2 and worked side by side with Superintendent Jeff Eakins during a two-week transition period. After spring break, Davis will become the acting superintendent, with Superintendent Eakins on administrative leave until his contract ends on Tuesday, June 30.

Davis will formally become the superintendent of Hillsborough schools on Wednesday, July 1.

Brandon High School Hosts Reunion

The Brandon High School graduating class of 1970 is having its 50-year high school reunion on Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25 at the Embassy Suites in Brandon.

The event will also include a celebration of the 1969-70 football team, which made it to the state championships. The group is trying to reach as many of the members of the team as possible and would love to have them attend the reunion.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Craig Sweeting at 629-9238.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts How To Protect Yourself From Cybercrime

Cybercrime is the fastest growing area of crime, so learn how to avoid being a victim by attending ‘Cybercrime – The Crime of the 21st Century,’ held on Thursday, March 19 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Consumer protection investigators from the Hillsborough County Consumer and Veterans Services will bring the latest information on consumer fraud trends perpetrated over the internet. Education and information is considered the first line of defense in the battle to protect consumers from victimization.

The workshop will be held at The Bridges on 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Call 413-8900 to reserve your seat.

Kindergarten Roundup

Calling all future Kindergarten parents. Plan to attend a Ready for Kindergarten event at an elementary school near you. These events will offer students and families a firsthand look at kindergarten life and the opportunity to see the school and meet the staff.

For more information, visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/doc/2276/boldbeginnings/kindergarten/kindergartenreg/.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Caregiver College

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting the Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Caregiver College,’ a series of educational classes to help you build your caregiver tool kit. When it comes to dementia caregiving, knowledge is power.

The classes include: Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, March 17; Healthy Living for the Brain & Body on Tuesday, March 24; Effective Communication Strategies on Tuesday, March 31; and Legal & Financial Planning on Tuesday, April 7.

All classes will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Come to one class or come to four classes. There is no fee to attend.

These classes will be held at The Bridges on 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 800-272-3900.

Butterfly Gardening Seminar

Come learn all about the life cycle of butterflies and the best plants for your garden to attract them, as well as celebrate the grand opening of the bigger, better butterfly house.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner.

Cracker Country Make And Take Crafts

Cracker Country, located at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 US 301 in Tampa, is hosting a make and take craft event this month.

This event is designed for homeschool students of all ages but all are welcome. The museum holds a collection of 13 original buildings dating from 1870-1912, which were relocated from across the state of Florida.

There will be knowledgeable interpreters dressed in historic outfits that will be located at each building and activity to lead your students through history, crafts and hands-on activities. You will have an opportunity to make a broom out of broomcorn, help churn butter and help with everyday chores.

Tickets are $8 per person 4 years old and up. Children under 3 years old will be admitted for free. Advanced ticket purchase is recommended, as this is a very popular event and there are limited tickets available.

Parking is free; enter on Orient Rd. only. Please follow the directions listed on the website and not a GPS. Visit www.crackercountry.org.

Fish Hawk Trails Hosts Garage Sale – POSTPONED UNTIL FALL

To learn more, contact Association Manager Sandy Shand at sshand@lelandmanagement.com.

Growing Edible Mushrooms

Come learn about the fascinating world of fungi. Learn what you need to know to begin growing edible mushrooms both indoors and outdoors.

The class starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 and will be held at the Riverview Branch Library, located at 10509 Riverview Dr. Contact Anne Marie Boehm at amblibrary@gmail.com.