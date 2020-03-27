Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Bloomingdale Community Garage Sale Scheduled

The fifth annual Bloomingdale East and West Community Garage Sale will take place on Saturday, April 4 starting at 8 a.m. The community is invited to learn more on the group’s Facebook page or by calling the Bloomingdale Community Office at 681-2051.

The event is free to the public.

Cole Announces Campaign

Kriztofer Cole recently announced his campaign for State Senate District 19 on the republican ticket.

He is a navy veteran that was deployed to the South China Sea, has visited several countries and served as an interior communications technician on an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. As an interior communications technician, he worked on equipment that ranged from fiber optics to hydraulics and everything in between.

He is a small business owner that was born in Orlando and raised in Polk City.

“This race is not about Republicans and Democrats, it’s about making progress on some of our biggest issues in the district,” Cole said.

Visit www.voteforcole.com to learn more.

Brandon Junior Woman’s Club Hosts Bunco And More

The Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is hosting some great community events in late March and April.

On Sunday, March 29, there will be a Legacy Garage Sale at the clubhouse, located at 129 N. Moon St. in Brandon.

Tickets are now on sale for Bunco for Education, which will be held at The Bridges Assisted Living Facility, located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Tickets to the event, which takes place on Thursday, April 16, cost $20, and all proceeds will go towards the group’s scholarship fund. The event starts at 6 p.m. with social time until bunco begins at 6:45 p.m.

Residents are invited to bring a friend and enjoy an evening of fun with refreshments, raffle baskets, a 50/50 and prizes. An extra raffle ticket will be given to anyone who brings five boxes of crayons or colored pencils.

Tickets can be purchased from any member or by contacting Karen Manget at 758-4952 or mangetk@gmail.com or Pam Brooks at 758-0162 or pbrooksfl@aol.com.

The club is also hosting a Paint N Sip at the clubhouse on Wednesday, April 29. Tickets for this event, which includes light refreshments and drinks, are $25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and painting starts at 7 p.m.

To learn more, contact Sharon at 416-4048 or Stephanie at gfwcbrandonjuniors@gmail.com.

The group will host its general meeting at the clubhouse on Thursday, April 2 starting at 6:30 p.m. To learn more, find the group on Facebook by searching @gfwcbrandonjuniors.

Bass Pro Shops Hosts Kids’ Weekend

As part of its Spring Fishing Class, Bass Pro Shops is hosting a Kids’ Weekend on March 28 and 29. The event will include free fishing for kids at the catch and release outside pond, photos, crafts and giveaways.

To learn more, visit www.basspro.com/brandon or look up the location’s Facebook page for events and information.

The store is located at 10501 Palm River Rd. in Tampa. Call 655-2400 for more information on the store.

Brandon Coin Club Show

Brandon Coin Club Inc. has announced its 2020 Coin and Currency shows. The shows will be held on Saturday, April 11, June 27 and November 28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be free gold coin drawings along with free admission and parking. Thirty dealers, 45 tables and the ICG grading service will be in attendance offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbings.

For more information, call Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or email brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Hearing Loss Association Of America Sun City Center Chapter Receives Donation

The Sun City Center Men’s Club contributed $1,000 to the Hearing Loss Association of America Sun City Center Chapter last month. This donation will be used to fund the captioning services for its monthly meetings.

The captioning (CART) services help to accommodate the members and guests to read what is spoken during the meetings. The SCC Men’s Club is committed to using its resources to make life better and easier for residents of our community through projects such as this.

Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W. in Sun City Center.

For more information, visit http://www.hlaascc.com/contact-us, call 634-1252 or email eloise637@gmail.com.

Vehicle Registration Can Now Be Renewed At Three Publix Locations

Because renewing your vehicle registration should also be a pleasure, three Publix locations in Hillsborough County now host tax collector self-service kiosks.

The new kiosk program, Florida MV Express, allows customers to get a new registration card and license plate sticker in a matter of minutes, as opposed to several days.

The blue and yellow kiosks will be available at the grocery chain’s Citrus Park location at 7835 Gunn Hwy., Plant City’s Walden Woods store at 2202 James L. Redman Pkwy. and the Lake Brandon Plaza Publix at 11255 Causeway Blvd.

The kiosk program soft-launched last February at four tax collector locations in Brandon, Drew Park, North Tampa and Ruskin and has already processed 20,000 vehicle registrations.

While you can still register your vehicle online or at a tax collector branch, neither of those options come with the ability to take home a Publix chicken tender sub.

For more information, visit https://flmvexpresskiosk.com/.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meets

On Tuesday, April 21, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC) on 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a round table discussion that will be followed by a sitdown luncheon at 12 Noon and then the main presentation by the guest speaker at 1 p.m.

This month’s speaker will be Carol Rooksby Wiedlich. She will be talking on ‘Wiki, Wiki, What?’ This presentation will focus on explaining what wikis are and how you can use wikis for genealogical research.

The cost is $15 per person for lunch. Please include your choice of the two meals being offered: lasagna or vegetarian lasagna.

For reservations and information, call Sheila at 319-631-4457. Mail your check to SBGS, P.O. Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571. Checks must be received by Thursday, April 9.